THUNGELA RESOURCES LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 2021/303811/06

JSE Share Code: TGA

LSE Share Code: TGA ISIN: ZAE000296554 Tax number: 9111917259 ('Company' or 'Thungela Resources')

NO CHANGE STATEMENT AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM)

No change statement

Shareholders are advised that the Notice of AGM incorporating the Remuneration report and the Summarised consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 have been distributed to shareholders today, 26 April 2022. The Summarised consolidated financial statements contain no modifications to the Annual financial statements which were published on SENS on 22 March 2022.

Further, there have been no changes to the unqualified auditor's report which was referenced in the Annual financial statements and made available to shareholders at the Company's registered office on the same date as the release of the results on SENS.

The full Annual financial statements, Integrated annual report, ESG report, and Notice of the AGM are available on the Company's website at www.thungela.com.The Annual financial statements were audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc., who expressed an unqualified audit opinion thereon. The audit report is also available for inspection at the Company's registered offices, together with the Annual financial statements identified in the audit opinion.

Notice of the AGM

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of Thungela Resources shareholders (AGM) will be held virtually on Tuesday, 24 May 2022, at 12:00 CAT, 11:00 UKT, to transact the business as stated in the Notice of AGM.

The salient details relating to the AGM are set out below:

Issuer name Thungela Resources Limited ISIN ZAE000296554 JSE share code TGA LSE share code TGA Meeting type Annual general meeting Meeting venue Electronic communication Record date to determine which shareholders are entitled to receive the Notice of AGM Thursday, 14 April 2022 Publication/Posting date Tuesday, 26 April 2022 Last day to trade to determine eligible shareholders that may attend, speak and vote at the AGM Tuesday, 10 May 2022 Record date to determine eligible shareholders that may attend, speak and vote at the AGM Friday, 13 May 2022 Meeting deadline date (for administrative purposes, forms of proxy for the AGM to be lodged by no later than

12:00 CAT, 11:00 UKT Friday, 20 May 2022 AGM date Tuesday, 24 May 2022 Publication of results of AGM Thursday, 26 May 2022 Website link https://www.thungela.com/investors/corporate-governance

Any proxies not lodged by 12:00 CAT, 11:00 UKT on Friday, 20 May 2022 can be submitted to the transfer secretaries before the meeting.

Logistical arrangements to participate in the AGM

Shareholders can register to participate and vote in the virtual AGM by visiting https://meetnow.global/za and clicking on the Thungela Resources logo. Once registered, shareholders will receive an invitation code together with detailed instructions on how to connect to the meeting.

All other interested parties and guests will be able to access the AGM via the same portal, 30 minutes before the meeting.

26 April 2022 Johannesburg

UK Financial adviser and corporate broker Liberum Capital Limited

Tel: +44 20 3100 2000

Sponsor

Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

For further information, kindly contact the Company Secretary: Francois Klem

Email: coseccoalsa@thungela.com

Investor Relations

Ryan Africa

Email: ryan.africa@thungela.com

Media Contacts

Tarryn Genis

Email: tarryn.genis@thungela.com