    TGA   ZAE000296554

THUNGELA RESOURCES LIMITED

(TGA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  04-24
242.02 ZAR   +2.89%
04:30aTHUNGELA RESOURCES : No change statement and notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM)
PU
04/22THUNGELA RESOURCES : Availability of Integrated Annual Report and ESG Report
PU
04/20THUNGELA RESOURCES : Dealing in securities by a director and a prescribed officer
PU
Thungela Resources : No change statement and notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM)

04/26/2022 | 04:30am EDT
THUNGELA RESOURCES LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 2021/303811/06

JSE Share Code: TGA

LSE Share Code: TGA ISIN: ZAE000296554 Tax number: 9111917259 ('Company' or 'Thungela Resources')

NO CHANGE STATEMENT AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM)

No change statement

Shareholders are advised that the Notice of AGM incorporating the Remuneration report and the Summarised consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 have been distributed to shareholders today, 26 April 2022. The Summarised consolidated financial statements contain no modifications to the Annual financial statements which were published on SENS on 22 March 2022.

Further, there have been no changes to the unqualified auditor's report which was referenced in the Annual financial statements and made available to shareholders at the Company's registered office on the same date as the release of the results on SENS.

The full Annual financial statements, Integrated annual report, ESG report, and Notice of the AGM are available on the Company's website at www.thungela.com.The Annual financial statements were audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc., who expressed an unqualified audit opinion thereon. The audit report is also available for inspection at the Company's registered offices, together with the Annual financial statements identified in the audit opinion.

Notice of the AGM

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of Thungela Resources shareholders (AGM) will be held virtually on Tuesday, 24 May 2022, at 12:00 CAT, 11:00 UKT, to transact the business as stated in the Notice of AGM.

The salient details relating to the AGM are set out below:

Issuer name

Thungela Resources Limited

ISIN

ZAE000296554

JSE share code

TGA

LSE share code

TGA

Meeting type

Annual general meeting

Meeting venue

Electronic communication

Record date to determine which shareholders are entitled

to receive the Notice of AGM

Thursday, 14 April 2022

Publication/Posting date

Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Last day to trade to determine eligible shareholders that

may attend, speak and vote at the AGM

Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Record date to determine eligible shareholders that may

attend, speak and vote at the AGM

Friday, 13 May 2022

Meeting deadline date (for administrative purposes, forms

of proxy for the AGM to be lodged by no later than

12:00 CAT, 11:00 UKT

Friday, 20 May 2022

AGM date

Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Publication of results of AGM

Thursday, 26 May 2022

Website link

https://www.thungela.com/investors/corporate-governance

Any proxies not lodged by 12:00 CAT, 11:00 UKT on Friday, 20 May 2022 can be submitted to the transfer secretaries before the meeting.

Logistical arrangements to participate in the AGM

Shareholders can register to participate and vote in the virtual AGM by visiting https://meetnow.global/za and clicking on the Thungela Resources logo. Once registered, shareholders will receive an invitation code together with detailed instructions on how to connect to the meeting.

All other interested parties and guests will be able to access the AGM via the same portal, 30 minutes before the meeting.

26 April 2022 Johannesburg

UK Financial adviser and corporate broker Liberum Capital Limited

Tel: +44 20 3100 2000

Sponsor

Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

For further information, kindly contact the Company Secretary: Francois Klem

Email: coseccoalsa@thungela.com

Investor Relations

Ryan Africa

Email: ryan.africa@thungela.com

Media Contacts

Tarryn Genis

Email: tarryn.genis@thungela.com

Disclaimer

Thungela Resources Ltd. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 08:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
