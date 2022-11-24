Advanced search
    TGA   ZAE000296554

THUNGELA RESOURCES LIMITED

(TGA)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-22
269.31 ZAR   -1.71%
04:48aThungela Resources to Take Full Ownership of Zibulo Operation, Elders Project
MT
10/12South Africa's busiest ports hobbled by strike
RE
10/12South Africa's busiest port Durban hobbled by strike
RE
Thungela buys remaining stake in Anglo American Inyosi Coal for shares

11/24/2022 | 08:02am EST
(Alliance News) - Thungela Resources Ltd said on Thursday it had reached an agreement with its black economic empowerment partner Inyosi Coal Pty Ltd to acquire the remaining interest in Anglo American Inyosi Coal Pty Ltd in exchange for shares in Thungela.

Thungela has a 73% interest in Anglo American Inyosi Coal.

On completion of this acquisition, the Rosebank-based coal miner will acquire the remaining 27% stake and own 100% of Anglo American Inyosi Coal, whose assets include the Zibulo operation and the Elders production replacement project.

Thungela will fund the acquisition by issuing 4.2 million new shares to Inyosi, which represents a 3.02% holding.

Taking the current share price of Thungela, this interest is valued at about ZAR1.2 billion. Thungela has a market capitalisation of ZAR37.73 billion.

Its shares gained 2.8% at ZAR276.79 on Thursday afternoon in Johannesburg. In London, the stock rose by 1.1% to 1,333.00 pence.

The non-controlling interest attributable to 27% shareholding in Anglo American Inyosi Coal was ZAR696 million for six months that ended June 30, Thungela said.

"The transaction marks a new chapter in our relationship with Inyosi, as we unlock value and liquidity for Inyosi as they transition from asset partners to investors in Thungela. The transaction also underscores Thungela's commitment to sound capital discipline as we invest in a highly cash-generative asset that we know exceptionally well - our own operations and project opportunities such as Elders," Thungela Chief Executive July Ndlovu said.

By Artwell Dlamini; artwelldlamini@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 0.96% 3217 Delayed Quote.5.80%
THUNGELA RESOURCES LIMITED -1.71% 269.31 End-of-day quote.218.56%
Financials
Sales 2022 59 936 M 3 523 M 3 523 M
Net income 2022 23 029 M 1 354 M 1 354 M
Net cash 2022 19 229 M 1 130 M 1 130 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,58x
Yield 2022 56,7%
Capitalization 35 918 M 2 111 M 2 111 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,5%
Managers and Directors
July Ndlovu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gideon Frederick Smith Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sango Siviwe Ntsaluba Non-Executive Chairman
Leslie Martin Executive Head-Technical
Johannes Petrus Daniel van Schalkwyk Chief Operating Officer
