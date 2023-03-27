Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Thungela Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGA   ZAE000296554

THUNGELA RESOURCES LIMITED

(TGA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
195.77 ZAR   -0.89%
03:10aThungela hikes dividend as higher coal prices lift profit
AN
02:50aThungela Resources Posts Higher FY22 Attributable Profit
MT
02:25aS.Africa's Thungela doubles profit on soaring coal prices
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thungela hikes dividend as higher coal prices lift profit

03/27/2023 | 03:10am EDT
(Alliance News) - Thungela Resources on Monday said it delivered an "exceptional" financial performance in 2022, declaring a fat dividend and nearly doubling revenue due to a record coal price.

For the 2022 financial year, the Rosebank-based coal miner said pretax profit multiplied to ZAR24.14 billion from ZAR7.51 billion in 2021.

Revenue nearly doubled to ZAR50.75 billion from ZAR26.28 billion. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation multiplied to ZAR29.5 billion from ZAR10.0 billion.

But export saleable production fell by 9.6% to 13.1 million tonnes in 2022 from 14.5 million tonnes in 2021.

Thungela declared a final dividend of ZAR40.00 in 2022, more that doubled from ZAR18.00 in 2021. This brought the total payout for the year to ZAR100.00 from ZAR18.00.

Earnings per share soared to ZAR127.08 from ZAR61.08, while headline EPS surged to ZAR130.82 from ZAR66.57.

Looking ahead, the coal producer said the fundamentals supporting thermal coal remained firmly in place, although prices have softened in early 2023.

"While we are unlikely to see the historic price levels observed in 2022, we expect prices to remain robust. In the longer term, we anticipate continued strong coal demand from emerging markets, especially those in Asia, where coal is likely to remain part of the energy mix for at least the next two decades," said Thungela Chief Executive July Ndlovu.

Ndlovu expects volatility in coal prices to continue over the short to medium term.

Thungela said fixing the rail network is a matter of critical importance to South Africa as the mining industry sustains jobs and contributes significantly to the economy.

Thungela shares were up 1.4% to 892.60 pence early Monday in London. They were flat at ZAR196.38 in Johannesburg.

By Artwell Dlamini, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.10% 446.31 Real-time Quote.-2.24%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -0.17% 1965.96 Real-time Quote.0.53%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.30% 145.13 Real-time Quote.-4.45%
THUNGELA RESOURCES LIMITED -0.89% 195.77 End-of-day quote.-31.71%
Financials
Sales 2022 50 878 M 2 798 M 2 798 M
Net income 2022 19 376 M 1 066 M 1 066 M
Net cash 2022 15 357 M 845 M 845 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,42x
Yield 2022 59,9%
Capitalization 27 012 M 1 486 M 1 486 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart THUNGELA RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Thungela Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THUNGELA RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 196,38 ZAR
Average target price 277,75 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 41,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
July Ndlovu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gideon Frederick Smith Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sango Siviwe Ntsaluba Non-Executive Chairman
Leslie Martin Executive Head-Technical
Johannes Petrus Daniel van Schalkwyk Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THUNGELA RESOURCES LIMITED-31.71%1 486
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED13.08%80 562
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED3.39%27 119
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-3.36%19 484
COAL INDIA LIMITED-7.38%15 596
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-6.93%14 113
