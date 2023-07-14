ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - The Essen-based Krupp Foundation will provide information on Friday (10 a.m.) about a research project on how the last Krupp sole owner Alfried Krupp (1907-1967) dealt with National Socialism. The independent research work is being led by Marburg historian Prof. Eckart Conze. It deals with Krupp's attitude toward National Socialism from the 1920s to the time of the Federal Republic.

Alfried Krupp was the eldest son of Bertha and Gustav Krupp von Bohlen und Halbach and had taken over the management of the company as sole owner in 1943. In 1948 he was sentenced in the Nuremberg war crimes trials to twelve years' imprisonment and confiscation of his assets for crimes including forced labor, but was pardoned in 1951.

Shortly before his death he transferred his assets, including the company, to a charitable foundation which is currently the largest shareholder, holding just under 21 percent of the Thyssenkrupp Group. The income is used to promote science, art and culture, education, health and sport./rs/DP/jha