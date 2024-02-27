Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.02.2024 / 12:08 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Ilse
Last name(s): Henne

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
thyssenkrupp AG

b) LEI
549300UDG16DOYUPR330 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007500001

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.31 EUR 215437.07 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
4.31 EUR 215437.07 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
26/02/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


27.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: thyssenkrupp AG
thyssenkrupp Allee 1
45143 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.thyssenkrupp.com

Weitere Informationen im Internet unter Investor Relations Further information can be found on our website under Investor Relations
 
End of News EQS News Service

89881  27.02.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1846275&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp