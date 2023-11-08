(Alliance News) - Industrie De Nora Spa reported Wednesday that it closed financial operations for the first nine months of the year with net income of EUR126.9 million, compared with net income of EUR4.2 million for the first nine months of 2022.

The strong expansion, the company points out, reflects a total nonrecurring income of EUR133 million, related to the listing of the associated company thyssenkrupp nucera on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in particular due to the reduction of De Nora's percentage shareholding in thyssenkrupp nucera and the gain from the exercise of the greenshoe option.

This income also affected profit, which increased to EUR198.6 million from EUR63.9 million in the same period last year.

Revenues amounted to EUR629.8 million from EUR616.6 million in the same period of 2022. This development reflects the substantial stability of the Electrode Technologies segment and the growth reported by the Energy Transition segment, which more than offset the normalization of the Water Technologies Business segment attributable to the Pools line, the company explained in a note.

Adjusted Ebitda was EUR124.3 million, down 15 percent from EUR145.9 million in the first nine months of the previous year. The evolution of Ebitda compared to the same period in 2022, the statement says, "is mainly attributable to the different mix of revenues within the Electrode Technologies and Water Technologies business segments; the latter in particular was affected by the normalization phase of the Pools product line, which was only partially balanced by the growth of the Water Technologies Systems product lines. The evolution of the Energy Transition business contributed positively to the development of consolidated profitability."

Ebit amounted to EUR96.5 million, down 0.8 percent from EUR97.3 million in the same period 2022.

Backlog amounted to EUR669.1 million up about 4 percent from September 30, 2022 when it was EUR646.4 million, mainly due to the expansion of the Energy Transition segment.

The decrease from the June 30 figure, when it was EUR721.7 million, reflects "the good execution of projects in the portfolio in the different business lines, partly offset by the acquisition of new orders mainly in the Electrode Technologies and Water Technologies Systems business segments," the statement said.

Net financial position as of Sept. 30 shows net cash and cash equivalents of EUR41.8 million and is up compared to June 30 when it was EUR8.4 million, following the cash generation reported in the third quarter "from operating activities and the collection of EUR26.4 million from the exercise of the greenshoe related to the listing process of thyssenkrupp nucera, in which De Nora holds 25.85 percent of the capital to date," the company points out.

As of Dec. 31, 2022, net cash was EUR51.3 million. The development of the figure as of Sept. 30 incorporates total investments of EUR56.2 million and the distribution of dividends of EUR24.2 million, financed mainly by cash generation from operating activities.

With reference to fiscal year 2023, "projections confirm the planned operating profitability targets. On the revenue side, a second half is expected to grow compared to the first six months of the fiscal year, characterized by an acceleration of the Energy Transition business segment, which in the full year is expected to reach a total of about 1 GW of technologies dedicated to green hydrogen, 1.3 GW if the 2022 production of 300 MW is also considered," the company points out.

Revenue growth in the fourth quarter "is expected to be insufficient to fully recover the performance of the second quarter of the fiscal year. Therefore, also taking into account the continued normalization of the Pools product line, total consolidated revenues for 2023 are expected to be in the range of EUR850 million to EUR870 million," the note says.

The board of directors also approved the launch of the share buyback program for a maximum of EUR45 million, which may be increased by an additional EUR45 million. The purchases will concern a maximum number of 3.0 million ordinary shares of De Nora or, if the increase option is exercised, a maximum number of 6.0 million shares.

Industrie De Nora's stock is down 0.8 percent at EUR13.70 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

