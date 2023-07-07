DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - Thyssenkrupp's hydrogen subsidiary Nucera is making its debut on the Frankfurt stock exchange Friday (9 a.m.). The Dortmund-based company, initially worth around 2.5 billion euros on the bourse, manufactures so-called electrolysers in which water is broken down into hydrogen and oxygen. The hydrogen produced is later used as an energy carrier. The market is seen as having great potential in view of the energy transition and the growing demand for hydrogen. Half of thyssenkrupp Nucera's 600 employees work in Germany, almost all in Dortmund.

The proceeds from the Borsengang are to be used to expand the business with so-called alkaline water electrolysis (AWE) for the climate-neutral production of hydrogen. Thyssenkrupp currently holds 66 percent and the Italian industrial company De Nora 34 percent. In the future the ownership structure will change, 24 percent of the capital stock could come into free float. Thyssenkrupp intends to hold the majority in Nucera in the future./wdw/DP/nas