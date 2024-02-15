ROUNDUP: Thyssenkrupp slips into the red - steel business burdened

ESSEN - The industrial group Thyssenkrupp continues to feel the effects of weaker demand and lower prices for steel at the start of the year. The company was in the red in the first quarter (as at the end of December). In addition to the difficult environment, renewed impairments on the steel business due to higher interest rates and the associated higher cost of capital were also responsible. Thyssenkrupp lowered its forecast for some key figures, but is sticking to its expected operating performance.

ROUNDUP 2: Bilfinger aims to become even more profitable - dividend to rise sharply

MANNHEIM - The industrial services provider Bilfinger intends to make further gains in the current year. "The growing complexity of production, the increase in bureaucracy, digitalization and the shortage of skilled workers are increasingly prompting companies to outsource the planning, construction and maintenance of their plants to industrial services providers," the SDax-listed company said on Wednesday. The company had already presented key figures for 2023 at the end of January.

ROUNDUP: ProSiebenSat.1 with year-end spurt - hope for stabilization

UNTERFÖHRING - ProSiebenSat.1 earned more than expected in the important Christmas quarter despite difficult market conditions. Between October and December, the media group benefited above all from internal cost-cutting measures. "This gives us confidence for 2024, even if the economic environment remains challenging," said CFO Matthias Mildner in a statement on Tuesday evening. Investors were enthusiastic about the first key figures for the past year. The share price rose significantly.

ROUNDUP/Despite weakness in the US business: Ahold Delhaize feels an upswing

ZAANDAM - After difficult times, the outlook for retailer Ahold Delhaize is brightening. In the final quarter, the Dutch-Belgian group did better than expected in the United States, and things also seem to be looking up in Europe after a long dry spell. Although the company had to cope with a sharp drop in profits in 2023, the growing confidence of the Executive Board and the progress made with the cost-cutting program generated enthusiasm on the stock market in the middle of the week.

Continental cuts around 7150 jobs worldwide in automotive supplier division

HANNOVER - The Continental Corporation intends to cut around 7150 jobs worldwide as a result of its cost-cutting efforts in the weakening automotive supply business. This corresponds to more than three percent of the total workforce. In addition to the measures already announced in the division's administration, employees in research and development (R&D) are also affected by the plans, as the DAX-listed company announced in Hanover on Wednesday. Around 5,400 jobs are at risk in the administrative areas and a further 1,750 in the research and development network. In the Rhine-Main region, divisional head Philipp von Hirschheydt is also looking into merging locations. Conti wants to cut jobs gradually and as socially responsible as possible.

Varta production still at a standstill after cyber attack

ELLWANGEN - Production at battery manufacturer Varta is still at a standstill following a hacker attack. A spokesperson for the company from Ellwangen in Baden-Württemberg told the German Press Agency on Wednesday afternoon in response to an inquiry. The five production sites, three of which are in Germany and one each in Romania and Indonesia, are affected. The administration is also affected.

ROUNDUP: Personnel services provider Amadeus Fire misses profit target

FRANKFURT - The personnel services provider Amadeus Fire has missed its 2023 profit target due to a special write-down and a high sickness rate. Operating earnings before interest, taxes and goodwill amortization (Ebita) rose by 3.5 percent last year, the company announced on Wednesday on the basis of preliminary figures. However, the management had aimed for the lower end of the target range of 7 to 9 percent. The SDax-listed share was largely unimpressed.

Further news

-VW negotiates with China partner about the future of the plant in Xinjiang

-Sony's games console performing worse than expected - financial division to be spun off

-One zero too many: Uber rival Lyft on a rollercoaster after typo

-Snowfall causes flight cancellations in the northeastern US

-Heineken disappoints with profit target for 2024 - Shares under pressure

-Tui decides to leave Borse London and wants to return to MDax

-Signa sells luxury real estate in Austria

-Airbnb wants to grow in Germany's neighboring countries

-Blackstone no longer wants Bundesliga media rights

-ROUNDUP: Christmas business brings good figures for photo service provider Cewe

-Zuckerberg talks down Apple's competitor glasses

-ROUNDUP: Chatbot ChatGPT will soon be able to remember knowledge about users

-Wirecard claims for damages will probably be heard in the fall

-Railway commissioner: Stuttgart digital hub to be implemented

-Significantly more plastic waste exports to Asia

-Editor-in-chief: 'Vice' Germany to be discontinued at the end of March

-Payment volume increased - Visa grows significantly in Germany

-Large majority see Germany lagging behind in digitalization

-ROUNDUP/Winterkorn on emissions fraud: Function neither required nor demanded

-Judgment: Bank transfer after phishing attempt is negligent

-Delivery Hero CFO: Don't necessarily have to sell Foodpanda

-Intershop closes 2023 in the red

-Government spokesman: Allies' nuclear weapons part of deterrence

-ROUNDUP: Majority considers federalism to be an obstacle to digitalization

-RBB realigns its cultural wave

-Claim against vaccine manufacturer Biontech dismissed°

