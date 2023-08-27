Circles: Boeing to restart 737 Max deliveries to China

ARLINGTON - More than four years after the fatal crashes of two 737 Max medium-haul jets, U.S. plane maker Boeing is poised to restart deliveries to China, according to insiders. New aircraft of the type are likely to find their way to the country in the coming weeks for the first time since 2019, the Bloomberg news agency reported Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. For Boeing, the move would be a long-awaited breakthrough. The news was correspondingly well received on the stock market. Boeing shares rose by about one and a half percent after the news.

Circles: 3M pays only 5.5 billion US dollars in ear plug dispute

NEW YORK - U.S. conglomerate 3M could get off more lightly than some experts had feared in the dispute over allegedly defective ear plugs for the United States military. The company has tentatively agreed to put more than $5.5 billion on the table to settle more than 300,000 lawsuits, the Bloomberg news agency reported Sunday, citing people familiar with the agreement. Some analysts had estimated the cost of a settlement at about $10 billion. A 3M spokesman told the agency it does not comment on rumors and speculation./he

Horizon takeover by Amgen again more likely - FTC takes pause

WASHINGTON - The takeover of Irish drugmaker Horizon Therapeutics by U.S. biotechnology group Amgen could go through after all. The U.S. regulator FTC announced late Friday night (local time) that it had paused its internal proceedings to block the deal. That opens the door for talks on the agency's concerns. The pause reportedly runs until Sept. 18.

ROUNDUP/Billion euro deal in energy sector: Asterion takes over Steag

MADRID/ESSEN - A billion-euro takeover in the energy sector: Spanish investment company Asterion is buying Essen-based energy company Steag for 2.6 billion euros. The company was once Germany's largest coal producer. However, the focus is now on the renewable energy business, which operates under the name Iqony. Since 2011 the holding company Steag GmbH has been owned by a consortium of six municipal utilities from the Ruhr region.

thyssenkrupp Marine Systems continues to strive for independence

KIEL - The naval company Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) wants to continue to become independent. "Our owner (Thyssenkrupp AG) recently confirmed this again," shipyard boss Oliver Burkhard told Deutsche Presse-Agentur. "An independent Marine Systems is a better way forward: for Thyssenkrupp, TKMS, for our customers, for Berlin and thus for Germany. In this way we create value and give the opportunity for a strong German position in the expected and overdue European consolidation."

IPO: Shopping delivery service Instacart goes public on the stock exchange

NEW YORK - The tech-borse business in the U.S. is getting back on track: shortly after chip developer Arm, shopping-delivery service Instacart announced a stock placement. In the process, beverage and snack giant Pepsico is also buying into Instacart in a big way, with $175 million. Meanwhile, there was initially no information on Friday about the targeted valuation of the company and the volume of the placement.

BP converts Lingen refinery into alternative fuels center

LINGEN - Biofuel and so-called green hydrogen are to make the BP refinery in Lingen, Emsland, Lower Saxony, fit for the future. By 2030, the site will be developed into an integrated energy center, the mineral oil company announced Saturday at the site's 70th anniversary celebration. A medium to high three-digit million euro sum is to be invested in this over the coming years. BP plans to present the plans on Saturday at a celebration that Lower Saxony's Economics Minister Olaf Lies (SPD) is also expected to attend.

Swatch welcomes Bucherer takeover by Rolex

ZURICH - Rolex's acquisition of watch and jewelry retailer Bucherer has been well received by industry giant Swatch. "We congratulate Rolex on this purchase, which was absolutely predictable," a Swatch spokesman told "Schweiz am Wochenende." The acquisition is also in the interest of Swiss industry, he added.

Gamescom significantly exceeds last year's visitor numbers

COLOGNE - Significantly more people came to the world's largest computer games and video games trade fair, Gamescom, this year than in 2022. Some 320,000 visitors were counted, organizers announced Sunday at the end of the five-day event. Last year, there had been 265,000.

Drugstore chain dm appeals 'climate neutral' ruling

KARLSRUHE - In the legal dispute over the designation of dm products as "climate neutral" and "environmentally neutral", the drugstore chain has, according to its own statements, lodged an appeal. A company spokesman confirmed a corresponding report by Südwestrundfunk radio station on Saturday. "Since case law is still trying to define what is meant by the individual claims at the moment, we believe that the position taken by the judge at the trial is certainly worthy of review," dm CEO Christoph Werner told SWR radio.

