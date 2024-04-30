DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - Thousands of employees of Thyssenkrupp's steel division want to demonstrate in Duisburg on Tuesday against the management's approach to the deal with the new co-owner EPCG. At a protest rally, they want to express their displeasure with the group's management. They accuse the management of having inadequately informed the employee representatives in advance about the recently decided sale of a steel division share. Thyssenkrupp rejects the accusations.

The works council and the IG Metall trade union have called for participation. The rally will take place in front of the steel headquarters. More than 10,000 people are expected to take part. According to the works council, Bundestag President Bärbel Bas, Federal Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil (both SPD) and North Rhine-Westphalia's Minister of Labor Karl-Josef Laumann (CDU) also want to speak to the employees. Bas has her parliamentary constituency in Duisburg./tob/DP/he