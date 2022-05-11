European stocks extend rebound ahead of U.S. inflation data

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Swedish Match up on $16 bln bid from Philip Morris
* ECB's Lagarde cements rate hike expectations
* Bayer drops on setback in Roundup dispute
May 11 (Reuters) - European stocks extended gains for a
second straight session on Wednesday as strong earnings and a
surge in economically sensitive sectors boosted sentiment ahead
of U.S. inflation data.
The continent-wide STOXX 600 index rose 1.1%, with
miners, automakers and travel & leisure stocks
gaining between 2.7% and 3.1%.
A handful of upbeat earnings reports and merger activity
also helped the mood.
Swedish Match jumped 8.8% after Philip Morris
International Inc said it was making a recommended cash
offer for the Swedish tobacco company of about 161.2 billion
Swedish crowns ($16 billion).
German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp gained 10.3%
after it raised its outlook for sales and operating profit for
2022, while British catering company Compass Group
climbed 11% on lifting its annual revenue forecast.
The recovery in mood followed a sharp selloff in global
equity markets this month on worries over aggressive monetary
tightening and lockdowns in China fueling economic slowdown,
pushing the STOXX 600 to a two-month low on Monday.
The index is down about 6% so far this month.
"There are worries about high inflation and whether that
leads to recessionary environment and you combine that with
what's going on in China in terms of the lockdowns, it's bit of
a mixed bag," said Chi Chan, a portfolio manager at Federated
Hermes.
The European Central Bank is likely to end its bond-buying
stimulus program early in the third quarter of this year,
followed by a rate hike that could come just "a few weeks"
later, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday.
All eyes will be on the U.S. inflation data due to be
released at 12:30 pm GMT. U.S. consumer price index (CPI) is
expected to ease to 0.2% in April from 1.2% in March, with any
number below consensus likely to be welcomed by
investors.
French train maker Alstom fell 6.1% despite
reporting annual operating profit above expectations.
Bayer dropped 6.5% after the Biden administration
asked the U.S. Supreme Court not to hear the German agriculture
and pharmaceutical company's bid to dismiss claims by customers
who contend that its Roundup weedkiller causes
cancer.
