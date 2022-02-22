Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Thyssenkrupp AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TKA   DE0007500001

THYSSENKRUPP AG

(TKA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck visits thyssenkrupp: Hydrogen solutions along the entire process chain as a driver of the energy transition

02/22/2022 | 11:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vice Chancellor and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck has visited thyssenkrupp today. At Europe's largest steel production site in Duisburg, the Minister gathered information on the path to climate-neutral steel production and on the Essen-based Group's further plans for the green transformation.

thyssenkrupp's plans for the changeover to green steel are ready for implementation. By realizing them, 2.5 percent of the German CO2 emissions could be avoided and an important contribution to the creation of climate-neutral value chains be made. Minister Habeck: "Our common goal is green steel made in Germany. This is the business model of the future. The Federal Government therefore supports the transformation process in the steel industry, for instance, by funding investment costs and by introducing climate protection contracts, by significantly expanding hydrogen production capacities and by developing the required infrastructure. I am convinced that the steel sector can become an epitome of the climate-neutral economy".

Hydrogen solutions of thyssenkrupp along the process chain

Green hydrogen is the key element for the energy transition. The Federal Government expects the demand for 2030 to range between 90 and 110 TWh which - according to current estimations - will be covered both from national production and imports. As a result of the changeover to hydrogen-based direct reduction plants, thyssenkrupp's steel production alone will require about 10 TWh of the climate-friendly gas as early as in 2030. Apart from the demand for hydrogen - "Demand" - thyssenkrupp also contributes important competencies in the fields of "Supply" and "Infrastructure": Innovative slewing bearings are key to the boom in wind energy. Moreover, with its electrolysis business, the company is the the world's leading technology provider for the production of green hydrogen. As a supplier of ammonia and methanol plants the Group offers infrastructural solutions for the transport of hydrogen. In the Carbon2Chem Technical Center Minister Habeck visited a 2-MW electrolysis plant installed by thyssenkrupp.

Martina Merz, CEO of thyssenkrupp AG: "thyssenKrupp is intent on seeing and shaping the green transformation as an opportunity instead of just managing climate change. We are determined to use and to contribute our competencies along the green value chain. Our broad spectrum of expertise in pioneering technologies and different perspectives on green value chains make us a unique partner for the green transformation".

thyssenkrupp Steel is all set for the transformation to green steel production

Minister Habeck gained detailed information about the planned first hydrogen-based direct reduction plant of thyssenkrupp Steel at the future construction site. The plant will be combined with an innovative melting unit and replace the first coal-based blast furnace in 2025. thyssenkrupp has developed a technologically mature plan to make Europe's largest steel location climate-neutral in the most efficient way possible. The company aims to avoid as much as six million metric tons of CO2 - representing 30 percent of the emissions produced - by 2030. The goal is to become climate-neutral by 2045 at the latest. The use of hydrogen in the steel industry has a particularly strong impact: One metric ton of green hydrogen used can avoid 26 metric tons of CO2.


Bernhard Osburg, thyssenkrupp Steel's CEO: "We are all set for the transformation, our plans are ready to be implemented. The changeover to climate-neutral steel production is the biggest restructuring of our plants and perhaps the most important step in our history. And it is a historic opportunity: We can prove that we are able to efficiently transform a large-scale process industry, thus keeping climate-friendly technology, value creation, innovation and employment in Germany and Europe. But we are in a competitive environment and we have no time to lose. We can do a lot, but not everything at once.

Therefore, we need the immediate support of policymakers now. The Easter package announced by the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs should be a major step in this direction".

www.thyssenkrupp-steel.com

Disclaimer

ThyssenKrupp AG published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 16:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THYSSENKRUPP AG
11:12aFEDERAL MINISTER FOR ECONOMIC AFFAIR : Hydrogen solutions along the entire process chain a..
PU
05:53aTHYSSENKRUPP : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02/21Thyssenkrupp Weighs Options For Hydrogen Unit
MT
02/21De Nora seeks valuation up to 5 billion euros in Milan listing - source
RE
02/21SUSTAINABLE PRODUCTION AND PROCESSIN : thyssenkrupp Steel to become a member of Responsibl..
PU
02/18Fitch Ratings Affirms BB- Rating Of Thyssenkrupp On Improving Cash Flows, Liquidity Pos..
MT
02/17THYSSENKRUPP : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
MD
02/15THYSSENKRUPP : DZ Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
02/15EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Rise, Oil Drops as Investors Eye Ukraine and Russia
DJ
02/15THYSSENKRUPP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THYSSENKRUPP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 35 710 M 40 488 M 40 488 M
Net income 2022 1 133 M 1 284 M 1 284 M
Net cash 2022 4 044 M 4 585 M 4 585 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,77x
Yield 2022 1,56%
Capitalization 5 389 M 6 110 M 6 110 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,04x
EV / Sales 2023 0,04x
Nbr of Employees 100 386
Free-Float -
Chart THYSSENKRUPP AG
Duration : Period :
thyssenkrupp AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THYSSENKRUPP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 8,66 €
Average target price 14,31 €
Spread / Average Target 65,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martina Merz President & Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Keysberg Chief Financial Officer
Siegfried Russwurm Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Remmler Member-Supervisory Board
Friedrich Weber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THYSSENKRUPP AG-10.62%6 110
NUCOR7.69%33 474
ARCELORMITTAL-7.09%27 022
TATA STEEL LIMITED6.30%19 370
POSCO0.91%17 822
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION10.41%16 631