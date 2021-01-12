Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  ThyssenKrupp AG    TKA   DE0007500001

THYSSENKRUPP AG

(TKA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

German economy expected to grow by 3.5% this year - BDI

01/12/2021 | 04:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The skyline with its financial district amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Frankfurt

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's BDI industry association said on Tuesday it expected Europe's largest economy to grow 3.5% this year after plunging roughly 5% in 2020 but that it wouldn't be able to return to its pre-pandemic level until next year at the earliest.

The BDI forecast is less optimistic than the government's estimates, published in October, in which Berlin predicted gross domestic product to rebound with an expansion rate of 4.4%.

BDI President Siegfried Russwurm said the economy won't be able to return to its pre-crisis level in 2021 due to the second wave of the pandemic.

"But there should be a good chance that it will do so in the first half of 2022," Russwurm added.

The Federal Statistics Office will release a flash estimate for full-year 2020 GDP figures on Thursday. The government will update its GDP growth forecast for 2021 later this month.

BDI said it expected Germany's export-oriented industrial sector to drive the recovery this year as the global economic outlook for 2021 had improved. The lobby group sees exports jumping 6% this year after plunging roughly 11% in 2020.

"The election of Joe Biden as U.S. President facilitates the path for multilateral solutions and joint initiatives for fair competition on the world markets," Russwurm said.

"Our companies will benefit from both China, the driver of global growth, and the agreement on an investment pact, even if it is not perfect."

The industry group called on the government to increase public investment in infrastructure over the next decade, cut corporate taxes and reduce red tape for firms which were trying to innovate.

BDI warned that the newly introduced CO2 price could force energy-intensive sectors to relocate to other countries with less strict climate protection regimes. Berlin therefore should think about a "correction mechanism" to avoid job losses.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; editing by Thomas Seythal and Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2021
All news about THYSSENKRUPP AG
12:43aINTERROLL : Appoints New CEO
MT
01/05AML3D : Lands Purchase Order for Stainless Steel Impeller; Shares Rise 4%
MT
01/04RIAS A/S : Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting on 27 January 2021 - RIA..
AQ
2020THYSSENKRUPP : Q&A (virtual) Annual General Meeting
PU
2020THYSSENKRUPP : Note on countermotions and election proposals
PU
2020THYSSENKRUPP : Note on data protection
PU
2020THYSSENKRUPP : Information on shareholders' rights and further information
PU
2020THYSSENKRUPP : Information on participation in the Annual General Meeting, votin..
PU
2020THYSSENKRUPP : Gets a Neutral rating from Kepler Cheuvreux
MD
2020THYSSENKRUPP : Upgraded to Buy by DZ Bank
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 31 746 M 38 604 M 38 604 M
Net income 2021 -791 M -962 M -962 M
Net cash 2021 3 971 M 4 829 M 4 829 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,87x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 550 M 6 745 M 6 749 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,05x
EV / Sales 2022 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 103 598
Free-Float 61,1%
Chart THYSSENKRUPP AG
Duration : Period :
thyssenKrupp AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THYSSENKRUPP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 7,41 €
Last Close Price 8,92 €
Spread / Highest target 25,6%
Spread / Average Target -16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Martina Merz Chief Executive Officer
Siegfried Russwurm Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Keysberg Chief Financial Officer
Martin Holz Chief Information Officer
Peter Remmler Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THYSSENKRUPP AG9.75%6 745
ARCELORMITTAL6.75%26 287
POSCO4.41%21 122
NUCOR6.79%16 914
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION9.79%12 919
TATA STEEL LIMITED8.07%11 247
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ