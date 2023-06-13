Advanced search
    TKA   DE0007500001

THYSSENKRUPP AG

(TKA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:56:48 2023-06-13 pm EDT
7.365 EUR   +2.52%
12:19p Germany expects Brussels to approve $2.2 bln Thyssenkrupp steel subsidies - source
RE
12:15p Green steel plant: Ministry expects approval in next few weeks
DP
08:31a Co2-reduced Steel – A Scarce Resource : thyssenkrupp Steel and Mercedes-Benz sign memorandum of understanding on deliveries
PU
Germany expects Brussels to approve $2.2 bln Thyssenkrupp steel subsidies - source

06/13/2023 | 12:19pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Thyssenkrupp AG is pictured at the company's headquarters in Essen

BERLIN, June 13 (Reuters) - The European Commission is expected to approve 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) worth of German state subsidies for Thyssenkrupp's planned green steel plant in Duisburg, a German economy ministry source said on Tuesday.

Approval is expected within the coming weeks, the source said, adding agreement had been reached on how the project is eligible for state funding.

Thyssenkrupp declined to comment.

The news comes a day ahead of protests planned by workers over what they fear could be lower than anticipated government subsidies for the plant. Economy Minister Robert Habeck is due to speak to workers who have expressed doubts over whether the funds will materialise.

Thyssenkrupp needs financial support to fund the so-called direct reduction iron (DRI) facility, which is key to lowering emissions in steelmaking, one of the most polluting industrial production techniques.

The DRI site is due to start operation at the end of 2026 and forms the centre of Thyssenkrupp's effort to decarbonise production at its steel division, which is currently looking for a strategic partner. ($1 = 0.9268 euros) (Reporting by Christian Kraemer, Tom Kaeckenhoff and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Hans Seidenstuecker, Riham Alkousaa, Alexandra Hudson)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 38 251 M 41 131 M 41 131 M
Net income 2023 237 M 255 M 255 M
Net cash 2023 3 797 M 4 083 M 4 083 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,8x
Yield 2023 2,09%
Capitalization 4 472 M 4 809 M 4 809 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,02x
EV / Sales 2024 0,02x
Nbr of Employees 98 224
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart THYSSENKRUPP AG
Duration : Period :
thyssenkrupp AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THYSSENKRUPP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 7,18 €
Average target price 9,53 €
Spread / Average Target 32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Angel López Borrego Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Keysberg Chief Financial Officer
Siegfried Russwurm Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Remmler Member-Supervisory Board
Isolde Würz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THYSSENKRUPP AG26.12%4 809
NUCOR CORPORATION12.65%37 302
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.41.59%23 089
ARCELORMITTAL3.28%21 716
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION26.05%19 067
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.3.43%17 081
