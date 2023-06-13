Germany expects Brussels to approve $2.2 bln Thyssenkrupp steel subsidies - source

BERLIN, June 13 (Reuters) - The European Commission is
expected to approve 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) worth of
German state subsidies for Thyssenkrupp's planned
green steel plant in Duisburg, a German economy ministry source
said on Tuesday.
Approval is expected within the coming weeks, the source
said, adding agreement had been reached on how the project is
eligible for state funding.
Thyssenkrupp declined to comment.
The news comes a day ahead of protests planned by workers
over what they fear could be lower than anticipated government
subsidies for the plant. Economy Minister Robert Habeck is due
to speak to workers who have expressed doubts over whether the
funds will materialise.
Thyssenkrupp needs financial support to fund the so-called
direct reduction iron (DRI) facility, which is key to lowering
emissions in steelmaking, one of the most polluting industrial
production techniques.
The DRI site is due to start operation at the end of 2026
and forms the centre of Thyssenkrupp's effort to decarbonise
production at its steel division, which is currently looking for
a strategic partner.
