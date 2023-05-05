Germany's top union to enter Thyssenkrupp defence sales talks

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, May 5 (Reuters) - Influential
labour representatives are open to private equity players taking
a stake in Thyssenkrupp's warship division Marine
Systems (TKMS) and will set up a committee in the coming days to
join the negotiation process.
"We are not generally opposing private equity taking a stake
in TKMS," said Daniel Friedrich, who leads the division at IG
Metall, Germany's most powerful union, that represents workers
in coastal areas.
Thyssenkrupp is reviewing strategic options for the unit,
which builds submarines and frigates, and held early talks with
private equity firms KKR, Carlyle and CVC
, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Apart from a minority stake sale, TKMS could also be spun
off, its chief executive and Thyssenkrupp board member Oliver
Burkhard said last month.
This is the first time the union has publicly backed private
equity becoming a shareholder in TKMS. Labour support is vital
to any major transaction at Thyssenkrupp, where IG Metall has
traditionally wielded substantial influence.
"There have been positive experiences with PE players,"
Friedrich told Reuters, singling out KKR and the investor's past
engagements at forklift truck maker Kion and defence
firm Hensoldt.
At 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion), TKMS, Germany's biggest
warship builder, accounted for 4.5% of Thyssenkrupp's group
sales in the last fiscal year. It employs around 7,200 staff,
roughly 7% of Thyssenkrupp's total.
PRESERVING INFLUENCE
Friedrich said that IG Metall was open to private equity as
long as it was clear how jobs and workers' influence over
strategic decision-making were protected in the event of a
subsequent exit.
Either Thyssenkrupp or the German government should remain
an anchor investor in TKMS with at least 25.1% were the business
to be sold, he added.
Germany holds such a blocking minority in Hensoldt.
"We are closely coordinating with the company. In the coming
days, we will put together a so-called monitoring commission
consisting of the works councils and IG Metall in order to enter
into the negotiation process and conclude a best owner agreement
with potential investors," Friedrich said.
Such a best owner agreement was also struck before a private
equity consortium led by Advent and Cinven acquired
Thyssenkrupp's elevator division in 2020.
"There is pressure on the talks. Now it is a matter of
becoming more concrete and moving from 'let's talk' to hard
negotiations," Friedrich said.
While there are plans to prepare TKMS for a standalone
future, the group's fairly low profit level could make an
investment by private equity difficult, the people familiar with
the matter said, adding CVC had no interest in the asset after
looking at it.
A Thyssenkrupp spokesperson referred to comments by outgoing
Chief Executive Martina Merz in February, saying Thyssenkrupp
was targeting a standalone set-up for TKMS.
KKR, Carlyle and CVC all declined to comment.
Thyssenkrupp will get a new CEO from June after Merz
requested a termination of her contract last month, raising
concerns that the company could lose valuable time in turnaround
efforts, a view Friedrich does not share.
"We assume that the process with regard to TKMS should be
viewed separately from the CEO change at Thyssenkrupp."
