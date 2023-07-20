BRUSSELS/DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - The EU Commission has approved German billions in aid for the construction by thyssenkrupp of a large-scale plant for the production of climate-friendly steel. Specifically, the aid amounts to up to two billion euros, the EU Commission announced in Brussels on Thursday. The aid is reportedly divided into two parts. First, grants of up to 550 million euros will support the construction and assembly of a steel production plant. Initially, natural gas will still be used for operations, but the gas is to be completely replaced by renewable hydrogen by 2037, making it more climate-friendly.

The remaining up to 1.45 billion of the subsidies will be used to finance a mechanism to cover additional costs during the first ten years of operation of the new plant. Specifically, this involves costs that would be incurred in procuring and using renewable hydrogen instead of low-CO2 hydrogen.

Over the life of the project, the release of more than 58 million metric tons of CO2 can be avoided, according to the commission. Thyssenkrupp has pledged to actively share knowledge gained under the project with industry and academia, it said.

Germany's major steel producer Thyssenkrupp Steel plans to build a so-called direct reduction (DR) plant in Duisburg to produce "green" steel. It is to be operated with climate-neutral hydrogen and thus significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions in steel production. According to earlier statements, the state of North Rhine-Westphalia and the German government will provide a total of around two billion euros for the project. The overall plant, which also includes two so-called melters, is scheduled to go into operation at the end of 2026. According to earlier information, it would then be the largest such plant in Germany. However, construction has not yet begun. Around 13,000 people work for thyssenkrupp in Duisburg.

Other steel producers in Germany also want to build such plants. The Salzgitter company already received a demand notice for one billion euros in April./tob/DP/ngu