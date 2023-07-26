DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - German Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) will again visit the thyssenkrupp steel mill in Duisburg on Wednesday to kick off a state tour. The occasion is the EU Commission's approval last week of aid for a major green steel project by Germany's biggest steel group. The federal government and the state of North Rhine-Westphalia plan to support thyssenkrupp with a total of up to two billion euros. The company wants to replace a conventional blast furnace, which produces a lot of climate-damaging carbon dioxide, with a so-called direct reduction plant. The plant will later use renewable hydrogen.

Whether Habeck will personally hand over the national demand notice during the visit was initially open. The company spoke of "sealing the demand." Habeck's NRW colleague Mona Neubaur (Greens) and Bundestag President Bärbel Bas (SPD), who has her constituency in Duisburg, are also expected at the appointment.

Habeck will also visit another hydrogen project in the Ruhr region. In Oberhausen, he wants to learn about an electrolyzer for the production of green hydrogen, which is currently being built by Air Liquide and Siemens Energy.

For Habeck, the two appointments in North Rhine-Westphalia mark the start of a three-day state tour that will also take him to Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria on Thursday and Friday./tob/DP/he