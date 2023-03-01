Hydrogen instead of coal: thyssenkrupp to produce 'green' steel

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - Thyssenkrupp will announce further details on Wednesday (09:30 a.m.) of its major project worth billions of euros to produce low-CO2 steel in Duisburg. Germany's largest steel producer plans to build a so-called direct reduction (DR) plant there in the coming years, which can also run on hydrogen. The plant is to replace a blast furnace from 2026. North Rhine-Westphalia's Minister President Hendrik Wüst (CDU) and thyssenkrupp Executive Board Chairman Martina Merz also plan to attend a press event.

The plant planned in Duisburg for the low-carbon production of steel is to be built by the plant manufacturer SMS Group. SMS is to build the DR plant and two melters. According to earlier information, the entire project will cost more than two billion euros. According to thyssenkrupp, it will be the largest DR plant in Germany.

In the plant, climate-neutral hydrogen can replace the coal and coke used in classic blast furnaces to extract oxygen from the iron ore. Unlike blast furnaces, DR plants do not produce liquid pig iron but solid sponge iron. For this to be processed into steel, it first has to be melted down. The plant is intended to help the company achieve a "leading competitive position in emerging green steel markets."

Traditional steel production in coal-based blast furnaces produces very large amounts of the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide. According to earlier figures, thyssenkrupp is responsible for around 2.5 percent of Germany's CO2 emissions, and the German steel industry as a whole for around seven percent.

Other steelmakers, such as Salzgitter and ArcelorMittal, also want to build direct reduction plants in Germany. DR technology is not yet widespread worldwide. Among others, a plant with an annual capacity of 2 million tons is operating in the USA. The Duisburg plant is expected to be capable of producing 2.5 million tons of low-CO2 steel per year. Attention is also currently being paid to a project in northern Sweden, where a new steel mill is to be built using this technology. The SMS Group is to supply the technology there as well./tob/DP/zb