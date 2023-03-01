Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Thyssenkrupp AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TKA   DE0007500001

THYSSENKRUPP AG

(TKA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:00:54 2023-03-01 am EST
7.259 EUR   +2.18%
08:39aHydrogen instead of coal: thyssenkrupp to produce 'green' steel
DP
06:34aThyssenkrupp Steel Awards A Contract Worth Billions Of Euros To Sms Group For A Direct Reduction Plant : one of the world's largest industrial decarbonization projects gets underway
PU
02/27German Stocks Start Week in the Green Amid New Northern Ireland Trade Deal
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hydrogen instead of coal: thyssenkrupp to produce 'green' steel

03/01/2023 | 08:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - Thyssenkrupp will announce further details on Wednesday (09:30 a.m.) of its major project worth billions of euros to produce low-CO2 steel in Duisburg. Germany's largest steel producer plans to build a so-called direct reduction (DR) plant there in the coming years, which can also run on hydrogen. The plant is to replace a blast furnace from 2026. North Rhine-Westphalia's Minister President Hendrik Wüst (CDU) and thyssenkrupp Executive Board Chairman Martina Merz also plan to attend a press event.

The plant planned in Duisburg for the low-carbon production of steel is to be built by the plant manufacturer SMS Group. SMS is to build the DR plant and two melters. According to earlier information, the entire project will cost more than two billion euros. According to thyssenkrupp, it will be the largest DR plant in Germany.

In the plant, climate-neutral hydrogen can replace the coal and coke used in classic blast furnaces to extract oxygen from the iron ore. Unlike blast furnaces, DR plants do not produce liquid pig iron but solid sponge iron. For this to be processed into steel, it first has to be melted down. The plant is intended to help the company achieve a "leading competitive position in emerging green steel markets."

Traditional steel production in coal-based blast furnaces produces very large amounts of the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide. According to earlier figures, thyssenkrupp is responsible for around 2.5 percent of Germany's CO2 emissions, and the German steel industry as a whole for around seven percent.

Other steelmakers, such as Salzgitter and ArcelorMittal, also want to build direct reduction plants in Germany. DR technology is not yet widespread worldwide. Among others, a plant with an annual capacity of 2 million tons is operating in the USA. The Duisburg plant is expected to be capable of producing 2.5 million tons of low-CO2 steel per year. Attention is also currently being paid to a project in northern Sweden, where a new steel mill is to be built using this technology. The SMS Group is to supply the technology there as well./tob/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCELORMITTAL 2.44% 29.12 Real-time Quote.15.75%
SALZGITTER AG 1.56% 40.4 Delayed Quote.39.48%
THYSSENKRUPP AG 2.00% 7.244 Delayed Quote.24.72%
All news about THYSSENKRUPP AG
08:39aHydrogen instead of coal: thyssenkrupp to produce 'green' steel
DP
06:34aThyssenkrupp Steel Awards A Contract : one of the world's largest industrial decarbonizati..
PU
02/27German Stocks Start Week in the Green Amid New Northern Ireland Trade Deal
MT
02/27Thyssenkrupp Nucera Lands Green Hydrogen Production Capacity Deal with European Client
MT
02/26Groups review BGH ruling on works council salaries
DP
02/24thyssenkrupp awards billion euro contract for green steel
DP
02/24Oracle Power joins Dii Desert Energy to harness emission-free energy
AN
02/24Germany to pursue $5.2 billion submarine deal with India during Scholz trip - sources
RE
02/23Siemens supervisory board chairman Snabe will not extend tenure beyond 2025 - source
RE
02/17Federal government may promote environmentally friendly plant for steel precursor
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THYSSENKRUPP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 36 185 M 38 413 M 38 413 M
Net income 2023 410 M 436 M 436 M
Net cash 2023 3 214 M 3 412 M 3 412 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,8x
Yield 2023 2,11%
Capitalization 4 422 M 4 695 M 4 695 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,03x
EV / Sales 2024 0,03x
Nbr of Employees 96 494
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart THYSSENKRUPP AG
Duration : Period :
thyssenkrupp AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THYSSENKRUPP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 7,10 €
Average target price 9,21 €
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martina Merz Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Keysberg Chief Financial Officer
Siegfried Russwurm Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Remmler Member-Supervisory Board
Isolde Würz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THYSSENKRUPP AG24.72%4 695
NUCOR CORPORATION27.03%42 362
ARCELORMITTAL15.75%24 308
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC,29.08%22 141
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION32.50%20 545
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.15.01%18 292