Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Thyssenkrupp AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TKA   DE0007500001

THYSSENKRUPP AG

(TKA)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:24 2023-06-13 am EDT
7.328 EUR   +2.00%
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06/13IG Metall organizes demo for demand of 'green steel'
DP
06/13News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IG Metall organizes demo for demand of 'green steel'

06/13/2023 | 11:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - Thousands of thyssenkrupp steelworkers plan to demonstrate in Duisburg on Wednesday to demand billions for a new plant that can produce steel in a more climate-friendly way. The so-called direct reduction plant will cost well over two billion euros. The state of North Rhine-Westphalia and the federal government want to demand a total of around two billion euros for the project. However, approval under state aid law from the EU Commission is still pending.

"At Europe's biggest steel site, of all places, the federal government's commitment to a planned direct reduction plant is dragging its feet, so the entire project is on the back burner," IG Metall criticized in the run-up to the "Day of Action". Germany's biggest steelmaker Thyssenkrupp wants to put the large-scale plant into operation at the end of 2026. Construction has not yet begun.

The German Federal Ministry of Economics had reiterated its support last week. The "tkH2steel" project has great significance for the decarbonization of industry and the future of Germany as an industrial location, the ministry said. "We stand by our demand commitments and will do everything possible in exchange with the European Commission to make this aid moglich," had said Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens).

Habeck himself plans to take part in the day of action on Wednesday. NRW Minister President Hendrik Wüst (CDU) and Economics Minister Mona Neubaur (Greens) also want to speak to the steelworkers./tob/DP/stw


© dpa-AFX 2023
All news about THYSSENKRUPP AG
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06/13IG Metall organizes demo for demand of 'green steel'
DP
06/13News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06/13Utilities Down on Yield Outlook -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
06/13Germany expects Brussels to approve $2.2 bln Thyssenkrupp steel subsidies - source
RE
06/13Green steel plant: Ministry expects approval in next few weeks
DP
06/13Co2-reduced Steel – A Scarce R : thyssenkrupp Steel and Mercedes-Benz sign memorandu..
PU
06/13THYSSENKRUPP : Baader Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
06/13'Action Day Steel' in Duisburg: Habeck and Wüst also expe..
DP
06/13JP Morgan sees $3.2 billion valuation for Thyssenkrupp Nucera
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THYSSENKRUPP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 38 251 M 41 313 M 41 313 M
Net income 2023 237 M 256 M 256 M
Net cash 2023 3 797 M 4 101 M 4 101 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,2x
Yield 2023 2,05%
Capitalization 4 562 M 4 927 M 4 927 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,02x
EV / Sales 2024 0,02x
Nbr of Employees 98 224
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart THYSSENKRUPP AG
Duration : Period :
thyssenkrupp AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THYSSENKRUPP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 7,33 €
Average target price 9,53 €
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Angel López Borrego Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Keysberg Chief Financial Officer
Siegfried Russwurm Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Remmler Member-Supervisory Board
Isolde Würz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THYSSENKRUPP AG28.65%4 809
NUCOR CORPORATION12.65%37 302
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.40.87%23 089
ARCELORMITTAL3.28%21 716
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION26.05%19 067
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.3.43%17 081
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer