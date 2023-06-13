IG Metall organizes demo for demand of 'green steel'

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - Thousands of thyssenkrupp steelworkers plan to demonstrate in Duisburg on Wednesday to demand billions for a new plant that can produce steel in a more climate-friendly way. The so-called direct reduction plant will cost well over two billion euros. The state of North Rhine-Westphalia and the federal government want to demand a total of around two billion euros for the project. However, approval under state aid law from the EU Commission is still pending.

"At Europe's biggest steel site, of all places, the federal government's commitment to a planned direct reduction plant is dragging its feet, so the entire project is on the back burner," IG Metall criticized in the run-up to the "Day of Action". Germany's biggest steelmaker Thyssenkrupp wants to put the large-scale plant into operation at the end of 2026. Construction has not yet begun.

The German Federal Ministry of Economics had reiterated its support last week. The "tkH2steel" project has great significance for the decarbonization of industry and the future of Germany as an industrial location, the ministry said. "We stand by our demand commitments and will do everything possible in exchange with the European Commission to make this aid moglich," had said Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens).

Habeck himself plans to take part in the day of action on Wednesday. NRW Minister President Hendrik Wüst (CDU) and Economics Minister Mona Neubaur (Greens) also want to speak to the steelworkers./tob/DP/stw