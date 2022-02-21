Log in
    TKA   DE0007500001

THYSSENKRUPP AG

(TKA)
Italy's De Nora seeks valuation up to 5 bln euros in Milan listing - source

02/21/2022 | 04:41am EST
MILAN, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Italy's Industrie De Nora, which makes components to produce green hydrogen, has launched the procedure for an initial public offering in Milan, which could value the company up to 5 billion euros ($5.7 billion) according to a source.

The offering will consist of new and existing shares and the proceeds will be used for growth, especially in the hydrogen segment, a source familiar with the matter said.

The company is controlled by the De Nora family with a 64% stake, with the remaining shares owned by Italy's Snam. Both investors will remain in the company after the IPO, the source said.

Industrie De Nora, which also operates in the water treatment sector, is a leading manufacturer of electrodes that are used in devices called electrolysers that generate carbon-free green hydrogen.

The group, which reported revenues of 616 million euros with a core profit of 127 million euros in 2021, has a 34% stake in Nucera, an electrolyser joint venture with Germany's ThyssenKrupp which is involved in several large global hydrogen projects.

Thyssenkrupp said earlier this year it would list Nucera in the first half of 2022 if it opts for such a move. In November analysts valued Nucera anywhere between 3 billion to 6 billion euros.

Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse are acting as joint global coordinator and as bookrunners, together with Mediobanca, Unicredit and Bank of America.

In 2020 Italian gas group Snam bought a stake in Industrie De Nora from Blackstone in a deal valuing the clean energy company at around 1.2 billion euros including debt. ($1 = 0.8801 euros) (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin Editing by Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -0.24% 45.96 Delayed Quote.3.30%
BLACKSTONE INC. 1.00% 123.86 Delayed Quote.-4.27%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -1.06% 8.192 Delayed Quote.-6.61%
GREEN HYDROGEN SYSTEMS A/S 1.40% 28.95 Delayed Quote.-16.89%
SNAM S.P.A. 0.04% 4.813 Delayed Quote.-9.21%
THYSSENKRUPP AG -1.66% 8.74 Delayed Quote.-8.18%
Financials
Sales 2022 35 527 M 40 262 M 40 262 M
Net income 2022 1 125 M 1 275 M 1 275 M
Net cash 2022 4 063 M 4 605 M 4 605 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,93x
Yield 2022 1,52%
Capitalization 5 536 M 6 273 M 6 273 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,04x
EV / Sales 2023 0,04x
Nbr of Employees 100 386
Free-Float -
Chart THYSSENKRUPP AG
thyssenkrupp AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends THYSSENKRUPP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 8,89 €
Average target price 14,22 €
Spread / Average Target 59,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martina Merz President & Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Keysberg Chief Financial Officer
Siegfried Russwurm Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Remmler Member-Supervisory Board
Friedrich Weber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THYSSENKRUPP AG-8.18%6 273
NUCOR7.69%33 474
ARCELORMITTAL-4.28%27 826
TATA STEEL LIMITED7.14%19 482
POSCO2.55%17 786
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION8.65%16 323