Italy's De Nora seeks valuation up to 5 bln euros in Milan listing - source

MILAN, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Italy's Industrie De Nora, which
makes components to produce green hydrogen, has launched the
procedure for an initial public offering in Milan, which could
value the company up to 5 billion euros ($5.7 billion) according
to a source.
The offering will consist of new and existing shares and the
proceeds will be used for growth, especially in the hydrogen
segment, a source familiar with the matter said.
The company is controlled by the De Nora family with a 64%
stake, with the remaining shares owned by Italy's Snam.
Both investors will remain in the company after the IPO, the
source said.
Industrie De Nora, which also operates in the water
treatment sector, is a leading manufacturer of electrodes that
are used in devices called electrolysers that generate
carbon-free green hydrogen.
The group, which reported revenues of 616 million euros
with a core profit of 127 million euros in 2021, has a 34% stake
in Nucera, an electrolyser joint venture with Germany's
ThyssenKrupp which is involved in several large global
hydrogen projects.
Thyssenkrupp said earlier this year it would list Nucera in
the first half of 2022 if it opts for such a move. In November
analysts valued Nucera anywhere between 3 billion to 6 billion
euros.
Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse are acting as joint global
coordinator and as bookrunners, together with Mediobanca,
Unicredit and Bank of America.
In 2020 Italian gas group Snam bought a stake in Industrie
De Nora from Blackstone in a deal valuing the clean energy
company at around 1.2 billion euros including debt.
