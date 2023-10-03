DUISBURG/ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - The head of the Krupp Foundation, Ursula Gather, expects a decision on the future of thyssenkrupp's steel business soon. "All those involved are pursuing the independence of steel at pace. Stalling is certainly not an option for Thyssenkrupp. I can imagine that a decision will be made in the foreseeable future," the chairwoman of the board of trustees of the Alfried Krupp von Bohlen und Halbach Foundation told the Rheinische Post newspaper (Tuesday).

With 21 percent, the Krupp Foundation is the biggest single shareholder in thyssenkrupp AG. Gather is a member of the Supervisory Board. The Thyssenkrupp steel division is Germany's biggest steel producer. At the end of June it had 26,250 employees. The parent company has been seeking to make the steel division independent for some time.

Gather believes it is possible for the foundation to take a direct stake in the independent company, even in the event of a spin-off: "A wide variety of options are conceivable for the foundation to take a stake in a new steel company if this promises the foundation sustainable, secure income," she told the newspaper. If a spin-off were to take place, thyssenkrupp shareholders would automatically become shareholders in the new steel company anyway.

Gather did not say in which direction a spin-off could go: "There are many options for what the planned spin-off could look like in concrete terms. Whether a company supplying energy or green slabs, another strategic investor or private equity - exploring such partnerships is a matter for thyssenkrupp's Executive Board," Gather said. "According to my information, the Executive Board of thyssenkrupp continues to examine all options and is holding talks to then propose a solution to the Supervisory Board."