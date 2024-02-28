Producers of metals and other raw materials rose on optimism about the outlook for interest rates.

"On the intermediate term, the risks are very much" now inflation-based, said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at financial advisory Wealthspire.

"Wall Street seems to be accepting of the idea that lowering interest rates is delayed by a month or so...but, if you see a few more strong inflation reports, or you continue to see a strong labor market... and investors start questioning whether the Fed will lower rates this year or not that's likely to have an impact," said Pursche.

New York's top lawyer is taking on Brazilian firm JBS, alleging that the world's largest meatpacker lied about its impact on the environment to win over climate-conscious customers.

Steelmaker Thyssenkrupp is working to restore normal operations after a cyberattack on one of its automotive units last week.

