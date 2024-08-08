According to a newspaper report, the German government wants to speed up the development of armaments companies and also make it easier for the state to get involved.

In "strategic cases", the federal government could become directly involved in companies and projects in the armaments sector, according to a report in Thursday's Handelsblatt newspaper in the draft for a "security and defense strategy". The aim is to promote key technologies and improve the financial framework conditions for the industry. For example, the expansion of the industry is to be classified as being of "overriding public interest". This can speed up approval procedures and give priority to expansion in court.

The paper is being developed jointly by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Ministry of Defense. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Economic Affairs said that it was still being coordinated within the government. The Ministry of Defense did not initially respond to an inquiry. According to "Handelsblatt", however, the concept has already been coordinated at state secretary level with the Chancellery, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The entire cabinet is expected to approve it in September.

There are also plans to extend research funding so that it can also be used for military purposes. So far, aid for research projects has only been possible if military use is excluded. State participation in defense companies is already possible, but could be expanded in the case of ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems, for example. ThyssenKrupp wants to divest itself of the submarine manufacturer and is looking for a private investor. A parallel state participation via the state bank KfW would facilitate this and has been under discussion for some time.

