FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Shares in Thyssenkrupp subsidiary Nucera continued their rally from the first day of trading on Monday. On Friday they had managed a swinging stock market run, rising from the issue price of 20 euros at the peak to 24.68 euros. They have now followed this up with a further increase to 25.28 euros. Investors who were successful in the subscription have thus already gained more than a quarter.

Nucera is active in the field of hydrogen, which apparently arouses the imagination of investors for the energy transition. The final offer price had reportedly corresponded to a market capitalization of 2.53 billion euros. Baader analyst Christian Obst had mentioned in a study before the weekend that the stock value of Nucera could rise to up to 3.5 billion euros within a maximum of 18 months. This would then be an increase of around 40 percent compared with the issue price.

Shares in parent company thyssenkrupp, which had also profited from the boron debut on Friday with a rise of almost five percent, did not follow the strength on Monday. They lost around one percent at the start of the week./tih/men