KIEL (dpa-AFX) - Schleswig-Holstein's Maritime Coordinator Andreas Burmester sees good chances for the emergence of a shipyard giant in German naval shipbuilding in the coming years. "It would be desirable if this were to happen via the detour of an investor taking a stake in the Kiel-based naval shipbuilder Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS)," Burmester told the German Press Agency. "I don't think that's impossible, because business is booming. That's no secret."

Burmeister advises the state government on all matters relating to maritime issues. He was Chief Technology Officer at the Kiel shipyard, which he left at the end of 2020. Thyssenkrupp and the US investment company Carlyle have embarked on an in-depth review and valuation of the German group's marine division. This involves a possible partial sale of TKMS to Carlyle. At the same time, talks are underway with the German government regarding the state's participation in thyssenkrupp's marine business.

"The Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau is making this deal round," said Burmester. "Because TKMS' competitors are all state-owned companies." The entry of the German state via the KfW development bank could boost the business. The naval business has long cycles, with construction times of several years. This is why naval shipyards regularly need high guarantees for the construction of frigates or submarines. This could become easier after KfW's entry.

Detour via financial investor Carlyle

"First of all, TKMS wants to get out of the Thyssenkrupp group," said Burmester. This detour could therefore be the right one. The investor usually holds companies for five years. "I would therefore not be surprised if this is only the first step and the merger with Lürssen's marine division takes place in three or four years."

Burmester sees growth prospects in naval shipbuilding in Germany and other western countries. "China is currently producing as many gray ships in two years as there are in the British fleet. Something has to happen in the next few years, otherwise the West will set its sights on the problems associated with this." Naval shipbuilding is a key technology. TKMS currently employs 3,700 people at its Kiel site alone and, according to the company, around 7,500 worldwide with an annual turnover of around two billion euros.

Worry lines because of shipyards

While Burmester sees good prospects for the large Kiel shipyard, he is concerned about developments at the shipyards Flensburger-Schiffbau-Gesellschaft (FSG) and Nobiskrug (Rendsburg) owned by investor Lars Windhorst. "Both companies would probably no longer exist without Windhorst's involvement," said Burmester. But both companies still lack the necessary orders. "It's not a sustainable business model. A shipyard is there to build ships or systems and find innovations." Companies risk being left behind if employees are no longer in training. "And that's exactly what's happening right now."

There is already interest in the industrial complexes on the Flensburger Forde and directly on the Kiel Canal in Rendsburg, said Burmester. "There are at least three interested parties for the two sites." He did not want to give any further details.

At the beginning of June, the controversial investor presented the new top management of the shipyards with Robert Fischer von Mollard as a new managing director and Michael Bollmann as a technical director and made it clear at a press event in Flensburg that he sees himself as part of this future - even if he is withdrawing from the operational business at the shipbuilders. Both shipyards have been experiencing problems for months; salaries have been paid late and new orders have been in short supply. Windhorst has also been personally criticized for his behaviour and lack of communication./akl/DP/he