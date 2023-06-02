Shipyard TKMS to enter civilian market with new business unit

KIEL (dpa-AFX) - Beyond naval shipbuilding, the Kiel-based shipyard Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) plans to offer maritime products and services for the civilian market with its new business unit NXTGEN. It will be positioned on the market as an independent company, TKMS announced. "The demand for intelligent and sustainable civil solutions is increasing," explained chief executive Oliver Burkhard. He added that TKMS' expertise in the civil market is largely based on extensive experience and a broad product portfolio in the high-tech shipbuilding sector.

NXTGEN products such as unmanned systems were derived directly from the current portfolio, the statement added. They could be used in the civil sector to protect critical infrastructure, detect and dispose of contaminated sites in the sea or for marine surveying.

"One of the projects we are moving forward with is the concept for industrial clearance and disposal of contaminated marine sites," explained NXTGEN director Lisa Thormann. "The concept we have developed covers the entire process chain from detection to disposal with the involvement of local medium-sized partners." Of the total 7500 TKMS employees, around 3100 work in Kiel./wsz/DP/jha