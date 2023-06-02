Advanced search
    TKA   DE0007500001

THYSSENKRUPP AG

(TKA)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:58:23 2023-06-02 am EDT
6.752 EUR   +4.20%
04:15aShipyard TKMS to enter civilian market with new business unit
DP
06/01New Thyssenkrupp CEO: There won't be no 'standing still' in turnaround
RE
06/01New thyssenkrupp CEO: Key role in green transformation
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shipyard TKMS to enter civilian market with new business unit

06/02/2023 | 04:15am EDT
KIEL (dpa-AFX) - Beyond naval shipbuilding, the Kiel-based shipyard Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) plans to offer maritime products and services for the civilian market with its new business unit NXTGEN. It will be positioned on the market as an independent company, TKMS announced. "The demand for intelligent and sustainable civil solutions is increasing," explained chief executive Oliver Burkhard. He added that TKMS' expertise in the civil market is largely based on extensive experience and a broad product portfolio in the high-tech shipbuilding sector.

NXTGEN products such as unmanned systems were derived directly from the current portfolio, the statement added. They could be used in the civil sector to protect critical infrastructure, detect and dispose of contaminated sites in the sea or for marine surveying.

"One of the projects we are moving forward with is the concept for industrial clearance and disposal of contaminated marine sites," explained NXTGEN director Lisa Thormann. "The concept we have developed covers the entire process chain from detection to disposal with the involvement of local medium-sized partners." Of the total 7500 TKMS employees, around 3100 work in Kiel./wsz/DP/jha


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 38 251 M 41 069 M 41 069 M
Net income 2023 237 M 254 M 254 M
Net cash 2023 3 797 M 4 077 M 4 077 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,0x
Yield 2023 2,31%
Capitalization 4 034 M 4 331 M 4 331 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,01x
EV / Sales 2024 0,01x
Nbr of Employees 98 224
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart THYSSENKRUPP AG
Duration : Period :
thyssenkrupp AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THYSSENKRUPP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 6,48 €
Average target price 9,53 €
Spread / Average Target 47,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martina Merz Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Keysberg Chief Financial Officer
Siegfried Russwurm Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Remmler Member-Supervisory Board
Isolde Würz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THYSSENKRUPP AG13.76%4 331
NUCOR CORPORATION0.93%33 420
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.30.56%20 778
ARCELORMITTAL-3.07%20 351
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION20.27%18 278
TATA STEEL LIMITED-5.95%15 727
