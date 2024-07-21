HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Several German shipyards have made preparations for the construction of converter platforms. They have finalized concepts for the construction of the platforms and made the necessary investments, Reinhard Lüken, Managing Director of the German Shipbuilding and Ocean Industries Association (VSM), told the German Press Agency. Lüken named the shipyards Meyer, Lloyd, Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, German Naval Yards and Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft. "We have several shipyards that have done their homework," said Lüken in Hamburg.

In July, work began on the steel construction of a converter platform at the Meyer shipyard in Papenburg, Lower Saxony. This was announced by the German transmission system operator and client Amprion. According to Amprion, the platform is the first in many years to be partially manufactured in Germany.

A billion-euro business - but not for everyone

Converter platforms are large turbines that are located near wind farms in the sea. Wind turbines generally generate alternating current. However, direct current is needed for low-loss transmission of electricity from sea to land over long distances. The converter platforms convert alternating current into direct current.

According to information from the German government last year, it is expected that at least 33 new converter platforms will be needed for the German market alone by 2045. According to figures from the Federal Ministry of Economics, a converter platform costs around 2.5 billion euros. In July, it was announced that the federal government and several federal states had set up a special guarantee program to prevent financing bottlenecks for manufacturers.

"Converter platforms are becoming an important additional market," said Lüken. However, he warned that the production of converter platforms would not replace the lack of orders in shipbuilding. Many suppliers from the maritime industry are not involved in the construction of the platforms.

Shipyards have had bad experiences

According to the VSM, shipyards had bad experiences in the early 2010s with the construction of converter platforms, which were still much smaller at the time. Lüken referred to cultural differences between the shipyards and the clients, usually large energy companies. In Germany, the production of platforms had come to a standstill because the expansion of offshore facilities had stalled. "There is now a new dynamic," said Lüken. This is also thanks to Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens), who initiated an exchange with the shipbuilding industry./lkm/DP/he