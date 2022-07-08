Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Thyssenkrupp AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TKA   DE0007500001

THYSSENKRUPP AG

(TKA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:27 2022-07-08 am EDT
5.188 EUR   -0.12%
03:16aTHYSSENKRUPP : Sell rating from Barclays
MD
07/07Rock Tech Lithium Reports Non-Binding MoU with thyssenkrupp Materials Trading for Supply of Lithium Spodumene Concentrate
MT
07/07THYSSENKRUPP : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

THYSSENKRUPP : Sell rating from Barclays

07/08/2022 | 03:16am EDT
Barclays reiterate its Sell rating. The target price is reduced from EUR 9.00 to EUR 5.40.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 39 073 M 39 729 M 39 729 M
Net income 2022 1 289 M 1 311 M 1 311 M
Net cash 2022 3 612 M 3 673 M 3 673 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,47x
Yield 2022 2,58%
Capitalization 3 233 M 3 288 M 3 288 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,01x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,02x
Nbr of Employees 97 542
Free-Float 71,2%
Chart THYSSENKRUPP AG
thyssenkrupp AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends THYSSENKRUPP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 5,19 €
Average target price 13,15 €
Spread / Average Target 153%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martina Merz President & Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Keysberg Chief Financial Officer
Siegfried Russwurm Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Remmler Member-Supervisory Board
Friedrich Weber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THYSSENKRUPP AG-46.37%3 288
NUCOR-3.21%29 397
ARCELORMITTAL-22.60%18 703
TATA STEEL LIMITED-19.00%13 922
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.-16.21%13 364
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-0.45%12 782