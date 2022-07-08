THYSSENKRUPP : Sell rating from Barclays

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 39 073 M 39 729 M 39 729 M Net income 2022 1 289 M 1 311 M 1 311 M Net cash 2022 3 612 M 3 673 M 3 673 M P/E ratio 2022 2,47x Yield 2022 2,58% Capitalization 3 233 M 3 288 M 3 288 M EV / Sales 2022 -0,01x EV / Sales 2023 -0,02x Nbr of Employees 97 542 Free-Float 71,2% Chart THYSSENKRUPP AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends THYSSENKRUPP AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 11 Last Close Price 5,19 € Average target price 13,15 € Spread / Average Target 153% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Martina Merz President & Chief Executive Officer Klaus Keysberg Chief Financial Officer Siegfried Russwurm Chairman-Supervisory Board Peter Remmler Member-Supervisory Board Friedrich Weber Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) THYSSENKRUPP AG -46.37% 3 288 NUCOR -3.21% 29 397 ARCELORMITTAL -22.60% 18 703 TATA STEEL LIMITED -19.00% 13 922 POSCO HOLDINGS INC. -16.21% 13 364 NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION -0.45% 12 782