Homepage
Equities
Germany
Xetra
Thyssenkrupp AG
News
Summary
TKA
DE0007500001
THYSSENKRUPP AG
(TKA)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate
03:27 2022-07-08 am EDT
5.188
EUR
-0.12%
03:16a
THYSSENKRUPP
: Sell rating from Barclays
MD
07/07
Rock Tech Lithium Reports Non-Binding MoU with thyssenkrupp Materials Trading for Supply of Lithium Spodumene Concentrate
MT
07/07
THYSSENKRUPP
: Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
MD
THYSSENKRUPP : Sell rating from Barclays
07/08/2022 | 03:16am EDT
Barclays reiterate its Sell rating. The target price is reduced from EUR 9.00 to EUR 5.40.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about THYSSENKRUPP AG
03:16a
THYSSENKRUPP
: Sell rating from Barclays
MD
07/07
Rock Tech Lithium Reports Non-Binding MoU with thyssenkrupp Materials Trading for Suppl..
MT
07/07
THYSSENKRUPP
: Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
MD
07/05
THYSSENKRUPP
: Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
07/05
THYSSENKRUPP
: DZ Bank is less optimistic
MD
06/30
With IPOs on ice, banks' stock offering fees plummet
RE
06/23
Thyssenkrupp's hydrogen division Nucera aims to list in autumn
RE
06/22
EU General Court Rejects Appeal of thyssenkrupp, Tata Over JV
MT
06/22
Thyssenkrupp loses fight against EU veto of Tata Steel JV
RE
06/22
Swiss Steel to Supply Green Steel to thyssenkrupp Aerospace From 2023
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THYSSENKRUPP AG
03:16a
THYSSENKRUPP
: Sell rating from Barclays
MD
07/07
THYSSENKRUPP
: Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
MD
07/05
THYSSENKRUPP
: Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
39 073 M
39 729 M
39 729 M
Net income 2022
1 289 M
1 311 M
1 311 M
Net cash 2022
3 612 M
3 673 M
3 673 M
P/E ratio 2022
2,47x
Yield 2022
2,58%
Capitalization
3 233 M
3 288 M
3 288 M
EV / Sales 2022
-0,01x
EV / Sales 2023
-0,02x
Nbr of Employees
97 542
Free-Float
71,2%
Chart THYSSENKRUPP AG
Technical analysis trends THYSSENKRUPP AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
5,19 €
Average target price
13,15 €
Spread / Average Target
153%
Managers and Directors
Martina Merz
President & Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Keysberg
Chief Financial Officer
Siegfried Russwurm
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Remmler
Member-Supervisory Board
Friedrich Weber
Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
THYSSENKRUPP AG
-46.37%
3 288
NUCOR
-3.21%
29 397
ARCELORMITTAL
-22.60%
18 703
TATA STEEL LIMITED
-19.00%
13 922
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.
-16.21%
13 364
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION
-0.45%
12 782
