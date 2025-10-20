Shares in TKMS, the submarine and surface warship subsidiary of German industrial conglomerate thyssenkrupp, made a splash on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on Monday on their first day of trading, a success that confirms the enthusiasm that has surrounded the strengthening of the European defense sector since the beginning of the year. However, NB thyssenkrupp cp -20%.



At around noon, the stock was trading at around €92.7, well above its theoretical IPO price of €60. The share price had remained unchanged at the start of trading, at around €100 per share.



Considered one of the leaders in the global naval sector, TKMS employs more than 9,000 people, including around 3,300 employees based at its site in Kiel, Germany's largest shipyard.



The group, which has more than 185 years of experience, supplies systems for submarines and military surface vessels, as well as maritime electronics and security technologies.



At a recent meeting with investors, TKMS stated that its order book as of June 30 amounted to some €18.6bn at the end of June, a figure boosted by the recent upward revision of defense and security budgets in Europe.



Its business is thus assured until the early 2040s.



Last June, TKMS won the largest contract in its history, an agreement to modernize six submarines belonging to the German Navy.



The company also expects the size of its market, naval defense, to double by the middle of the next decade.



In the first nine months of its 2024/2025 financial year, its revenue totaled €1.59bn, with adjusted EBIT of around €97.5m.



Under the terms of the spin-off, which was approved by a large majority at thyssenkrupp's annual general meeting this summer, shareholders received one TKMS share for every 20 thyssenkrupp shares held.



With a 51% stake, thyssenkrupp will remain TKM's largest shareholder following the IPO.



In a press release, thyssenkrupp explains that this spin-off is part of its strategy to transform itself into a holding company with stakes in "independent and strong" companies.



However, the IPO of its subsidiary specializing in green hydrogen production equipment, thyssenkrupp nucera, just over two years ago did not prove as successful as expected: launched at a price of €20 in July 2023, the electrolyzer manufacturer's stock is now trading at just €11.1 per share.



Due to the separation of TKMS, which took effect today, thyssenkrupp's stock fell 20% on Monday on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.