Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Thyssenkrupp AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TKA   DE0007500001

THYSSENKRUPP AG

(TKA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:48 2022-06-21 am EDT
7.083 EUR   +1.65%
04:18aTKMS to bid for German defence contracts, including two submarines - FAZ
RE
06/20THYSSENKRUPP : Receives a Sell rating from Barclays
MD
06/17Thyssenkrupp Postpones IPO for Electrolyzer Manufacturing Business
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TKMS to bid for German defence contracts, including two submarines - FAZ

06/21/2022 | 04:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN, June 21 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) is aiming to clinch new orders from the German Navy as the government boosts defence spending in response to the Ukraine war, the chief executive said in a newspaper interview published on Tuesday.

"We have been invited to bid for additional submarines and corvettes," Oliver Burkhard told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, adding that the German defence group would do this "in the coming weeks".

The bids include "at least two additional submarines" from a cooperation between Norway and Germany, which so far consists of six submarines, Burkhard said.

A third edition of the K 130 corvette is also in the offing, after the first boat of the second edition was just christened, he added.

The CEO said new negotiations would be necessary because the costs had risen considerably.

TKMS is also interested in building the navy's new frigates, the F 127, Burkhard told the newspaper.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in a policy shift after decades of attrition of Germany's armed forces, pledged in February after Russia invaded Ukraine to sharply increase defence spending, including an initial 100 billion euro ($106 billion) fund. (L8N2XO3WN) (Writing by Rachel More Editing by Madeline Chambers)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
THYSSENKRUPP AG 1.66% 7.084 Delayed Quote.-28.05%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.56% 54.3 Delayed Quote.-25.27%
All news about THYSSENKRUPP AG
04:18aTKMS to bid for German defence contracts, including two submarines - FAZ
RE
06/20THYSSENKRUPP : Receives a Sell rating from Barclays
MD
06/17Thyssenkrupp Postpones IPO for Electrolyzer Manufacturing Business
MT
06/17Thyssenkrupp Not to Pursue an Initial Public Offering of Nucera for Now
CI
06/17THYSSENKRUPP : now not a good time for hydrogen IPO
RE
06/16THYSSENKRUPP : Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
06/16TRENDING : Germany's Largest Metalworking Wage Increase in 30 Years
DJ
06/15German steel workers strike deal for 6.5% wage hike
RE
06/10THYSSENKRUPP : Presentation on 1st half, June 10, 2022
PU
06/08Thyssenkrupp Nucera still examining IPO - CEO
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THYSSENKRUPP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 39 269 M 41 353 M 41 353 M
Net income 2022 1 320 M 1 390 M 1 390 M
Net cash 2022 3 650 M 3 843 M 3 843 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,24x
Yield 2022 1,92%
Capitalization 4 338 M 4 568 M 4 568 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,02x
EV / Sales 2023 0,01x
Nbr of Employees 97 542
Free-Float 71,2%
Chart THYSSENKRUPP AG
Duration : Period :
thyssenkrupp AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THYSSENKRUPP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 6,97 €
Average target price 13,66 €
Spread / Average Target 96,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martina Merz President & Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Keysberg Chief Financial Officer
Siegfried Russwurm Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Remmler Member-Supervisory Board
Friedrich Weber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THYSSENKRUPP AG-28.05%4 568
NUCOR-0.14%30 328
ARCELORMITTAL-12.90%21 799
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.-8.01%14 744
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.15.77%13 559
TATA STEEL LIMITED-22.52%13 518