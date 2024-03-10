DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - Research into more climate-friendly steel production using hydrogen is to start soon on the premises of steel manufacturer Thyssenkrupp Steel in Duisburg. A 40-meter-high test facility will be built for this purpose, as Germany's largest steel group announced. The project is intended to advance research into the direct reduction of iron ore, it said. Thyssenkrupp intends to incorporate the research results into the construction of its first direct reduction plant on an industrial scale. For comparison: this will reach a height of 140 meters.

In direct reduction, a gas extracts the oxygen from the iron ore instead of coal and coke as in a classic blast furnace.

If natural gas is used, significantly less climate-damaging carbon dioxide is produced than in the production of pig iron in a blast furnace. If hydrogen is used, even more carbon dioxide can be avoided.

Several direct reduction processes are to be researched in the pilot plant. Reduction gases such as hydrogen, natural gas and mixed gases from steel production are to be used. Various input materials such as pellets or lump ore will also be used. The test plant should be able to produce 100 kilograms of directly reduced iron per hour. Among other things, the experts hope to gain insights into CO2 savings, product quality and plant safety.

The test plant will cost ten million euros. It is part of the H2Stahl project called for by the Federal Ministry of Economics. The operator of the plant is the Industrial Research Institute of the German Iron and Steel Association (VDEh). It is due to go into operation at the beginning of 2026. It is being built by a plant manufacturer from Düren.

Thyssenkrupp plans to commission the new industrial-scale direct reduction plant, which will cost billions, in 2027. It will initially run on natural gas. Construction has already begun. According to earlier information, the first use of hydrogen is planned for 2028, with the ramp-up to full hydrogen operation to be completed in 2029.

The steel produced is also known as "green" steel because this new type of production method produces less carbon dioxide than the traditional blast furnace process. Other steel companies also want to use such processes to produce their steel in a more climate-friendly way in the future./tob/DP/mis