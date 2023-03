"The future lies in the business becoming specialized and managing without the help of the parent company," Merz was cited as saying by the weekly magazine Der Spiegel.

A supervisory board meeting on March 31 will discuss the issue, which faces resistance from some employees.

Duisburg-headquartered ThyssenKrupp Steel Europe is the biggest steel company in Germany, with some 26,000 employees.

(Reporting by Tom Käckenhoff; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Mike Harrison)