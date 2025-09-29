Jefferies has begun to monitor ThyssenKrupp shares with a "hold" recommendation and a target price of €11.5, judging that the risk/return ratio on the German industrial group's stock is balanced at its current valuation.
While it sees "attractive upside potential linked to the short-term reorganization (spin-off of ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems, deconsolidation of European steel)," the broker points out that the stock has already increased a spectacular 195% since the beginning of the year.
Jefferies acknowledges the risks (complex structure, difficult execution and European macroeconomic conditions for the automotive and steel sectors), but points to a solid balance sheet offering flexibility, a stable return on capital of €0.15 per share, and positive free cash flow.
Published on 09/29/2025 at 10:55 am EDT
