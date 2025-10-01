Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation on the stock with a target price of €11.50.
The analyst notes in his daily report that ThyssenKrupp is posting profitable growth, supported by a record order book of €18.6bn, ensuring multi-year commercial visibility.
The company's strategy is based on selective, high-value-added order intake and capital-optimized expansion, as illustrated by the Wismar shipyard, Jefferies says.
With a potential market expected to double by 2033, ThyssenKrupp appears well positioned to capitalize on this growth, thanks to the strategic autonomy resulting from the spin-off, the broker concludes.
ThyssenKrupp: Jefferies still on hold
Published on 10/01/2025 at 10:07 am EDT
