Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation on the stock with a target price of €11.50.

The analyst notes in his daily report that ThyssenKrupp is posting profitable growth, supported by a record order book of €18.6bn, ensuring multi-year commercial visibility.

The company's strategy is based on selective, high-value-added order intake and capital-optimized expansion, as illustrated by the Wismar shipyard,  Jefferies says.

With a potential market expected to double by 2033, ThyssenKrupp appears well positioned to capitalize on this growth, thanks to the strategic autonomy resulting from the spin-off, the broker concludes.