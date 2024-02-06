Thyssenkrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
February 06, 2024 at 04:24 am EST
Share
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: thyssenkrupp AG
thyssenkrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
06.02.2024 / 10:22 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
thyssenkrupp AG
Street:
thyssenkrupp Allee 1
Postal code:
45143
City:
Essen Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
549300UDG16DOYUPR330
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Goldman Sachs International
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
01 Feb 2024
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
3.74 %
2.34 %
6.08 %
622531741
Previous notification
0.86 %
4.30 %
5.17 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
US88629Q2075
0
1443
0 %
0.0002 %
DE0007500001
0
23272875
0 %
3.74 %
Total
23274318
3.74 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Right To Recall
Open
127584
0.02 %
Right Of Use
Open
9450638
1.52 %
Call Warrant
07.09.2026
447736
0.07 %
Call Option
21.06.2024
575000
0.09 %
Total
10600958
1.70 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Call Warrant
31.12.2030
Cash
1370043
0.22 %
Put Option
20.12.2024
Physical
665000
0.11 %
Swap
12.12.2033
Cash
1751216
0.28 %
Call Option
04.03.2027
Cash
177173
0.03 %
Total
3963432
0.64 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
GSAM Holdings LLC
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Bank USA
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs International
3.70 %
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
05 Feb 2024
06.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English
Company:
thyssenkrupp AG
thyssenkrupp Allee 1
45143 Essen
Germany
Internet:
www.thyssenkrupp.com
Weitere Informationen im Internet unter Investor Relations
Further information can be found on our website under Investor Relations
thyssenkrupp AG is a Germany-based group of industrial and technology companies. It operates in five segments: Materials Services is engaged in the global distribution of materials and the provision of technical services for the production and manufacturing sector; Industrial Components manufactures forged components and system solutions for the resource, construction and mobility sectors, as well as slewing rings, antifriction bearings and seamless rolled rings for the wind energy and construction machinery sectors; Automotive Technology develops and manufactures high-tech components and systems for the automotive industry and develops automated production systems for the automotive industry; Steel Europe brings together the premium flat carbon steel activities, from intelligent materials solutions to finished parts; Marine Systems is a system provider in submarine and surface ship building and in the field of maritime electronics and security technology. It operates worldwide.