thyssenkrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|
thyssenkrupp AG
|Street:
|
thyssenkrupp Allee 1
|Postal code:
|
45143
|City:
|
Essen
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|
549300UDG16DOYUPR330
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|
Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|
Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: UBS Group AG
City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:6. Total positions
7. Details on total positionsa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|
% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|
Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|
2.87 %
|
1.05 %
|
3.92 %
|
622531741
|Previous notification
|
3.25 %
|
1.05 %
|
4.29 %
|
/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|
Absolute
|
In %
|
|
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0007500001
|
0
|
17884524
|
0 %
|
2.87 %
|Total
|
17884524
|
2.87 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|
Expiration or maturity date
|
Exercise or conversion period
|
Voting rights absolute
|
Voting rights in %
|Right to Recall Lent Shares
|At any time
|
2862126
|
0.46 %
|Right of Use over Shares
|At any time
|
415577
|
0.07 %
|Long Call Option
|
21/06/2024
|650000
|
0.1 %
|Right of Use over ADR (US88629Q2075)
|At any time
|
5
|
0 %
|
|
|Total
|
3927708
|
0.63 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|
Expiration or maturity date
|
Exercise or conversion period
|
Cash or physical settlement
|
Voting rights absolute
|
Voting rights in %
|Right of use over Reverse Convertibles
|At any time
|
Cash
|
1523
|
0 %
|Short Put Option
|
15/03/2024-19/12/2025
|Physical
|
2605800
|
0.42 %
|Equity Swaps
|
45839
|Cash
|
819
|
0 %
|
|
|
|Total
|
2608142
|
0.42 %
|
|
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|UBS Group AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Switzerland AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Group AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Americas Holding LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Americas Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Financial Services Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Group AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Asset Management AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Asset Management (UK) Ltd
|
%
|
%
|
%
|-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Group AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Asset Management AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) SA
|
%
|
%
|
%
|-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Group AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Asset Management AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Group AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Asset Management AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd
|
%
|
%
|
%
|-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Group AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Asset Management AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Asset Management Life Ltd
|
%
|
%
|
%
|-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Group AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Europe SE
|
%
|
%
|
%
|-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Group AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Americas Holding LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Americas Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Asset Management (Americas) LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Group AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Credit Suisse AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Credit Suisse International
|
%
|
%
|
%
| -
|
%
|
%
|
%
|UBS Group AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Credit Suisse AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Credit Suisse Asset Management International Holding Ltd
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Credit Suisse Asset Management & Investor Services (Schweiz) Holding AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
|Credit Suisse Funds AG
|
%
|
%
|
%
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|
Proportion of instruments
|
Total of both
| %
|
%
|
%
Date
English
|
English
|Company:
|
thyssenkrupp AG
|
thyssenkrupp Allee 1
|
45143 Essen
|
Germany
|Internet:
|
www.thyssenkrupp.com
|Weitere Informationen im Internet unter Investor Relations
Further information can be found on our website under Investor Relations
|
