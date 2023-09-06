EQS-Ad-hoc: thyssenkrupp AG / Key word(s): Personnel
thyssenkrupp AG: Upcoming change in the Management Board of thyssenkrupp AG

06-Sep-2023
Upcoming change in the Executive Board of thyssenkrupp AG

 

After almost 28 years of working in various top management positions in the thyssenkrupp Group, most recently as a member of the Executive Board of thyssenkrupp AG since October 2019, Dr. Klaus Keysberg decided not to be available for an extension of his contract, which runs until July 31, 2024, i.e. until he reaches the age of 60.

Against this background, the Personnel Committee of the Supervisory Board of thyssenkrupp AG has started the usual search process in order to be able to propose a succession solution to the Supervisory Board as soon as possible.

 

 

