Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Thyssenkrupp AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TKA   DE0007500001

THYSSENKRUPP AG

(TKA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thyssenkrupp : Automotive pressing on with transformation of its powertrain business

09/30/2021 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

thyssenkrupp's Automotive Technology segment is pressing on with the transformation of its powertrain business. The current Camshafts business unit is being aligned to stronger growth in e-mobility. The unit is currently one of the world's leading suppliers of components for internal combustion, hybrid and electric powertrains. The product spectrum mainly includes assembled camshafts and valve train systems for conventional powertrains as well as rotor shafts for electric motors.

Dr. Karsten Kroos, CEO of the automotive components division at thyssenkrupp: "We initiated the transformation of our powertrain components business at a very early stage. Starting out from traditional valve train systems for internal combustion engines, around ten years ago we started developing and industrializing new products for electric powertrains. Today we already manufacture rotor shafts for renowned OEMs and are achieving faster-than-market growth with this product. We are now continuing our transformation with new products beyond the internal combustion engine."

For example, the company has already started developing complete rotors for electric motors. At the same time, further development projects are underway for new products in the area of thermal management for battery electric vehicles. The repositioning of the business with a significantly expanded product portfolio will also be reflected in a new name: At the start of the new fiscal year on October 1, this business unit of thyssenkrupp's Automotive Technology segment will be renamed Dynamic Components.

Frank Altag, CEO of the Camshafts business unit: "The transformation of our business is following a two-pronged approach. Based on orders received from customers, we will continue to achieve profitable growth with our products for internal combustion and hybrid engines in the coming years - even though the overall market is shrinking. We will use the profits from this business to finance the development and industrialization of the new products, gradually making ourselves independent of the traditional internal combustion engine."

Further profitable growth in internal combustion and hybrid engines results from the high potential of thyssenkrupp's technologies to further enhance the efficiency of advanced internal combustion engines and reduce emissions.

Alongside technology leadership in powertrain components, the business unit's strong manufacturing and automation capabilities are a further key element in the successful transformation. The new products are manufactured on the basis of similar production processes to those for components for internal combustion engines. In part it is even possible to use the same machines and equipment, with the result that various production lines at one plant are already being used to manufacture different products for different types of drive system.

In recent years thyssenkrupp's Automotive Technology segment has systematically realigned its product and service range to serve the technological trends towards e-mobility, autonomous driving and sustainable mobility. Today the business segment is an international automotive component supplier specialized in chassis, powertrain and body technologies. There is a clear focus on powertrain-independent products and services around the chassis, body assembly lines, and the production of lightweight body parts. The segment already generates more than 80 percent of its total sales with products not relating to the internal combustion engine.

thyssenkrupp in the automotive industry

thyssenkrupp is one of the leading suppliers and engineering partners to the international auto industry. Its products and services include materials, high-tech components and system and automation solutions for automotive OEMs. In fiscal year 2019/20 thyssenkrupp achieved sales of around 8.6 billion euros with customers from the auto industry. Around 4.7 billion euros of these sales were generated by Automotive Technology, the thyssenkrupp group's component supply division.

Disclaimer

ThyssenKrupp AG published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 13:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THYSSENKRUPP AG
09:12aLOWER CONSUMPTION, HIGHER EFFICIENCY : Berco to reduce the environmental impact at its Cop..
PU
09:12aTHYSSENKRUPP : Primetals Technologies and thyssenkrupp join forces to launch an innovative..
PU
09:12aTHYSSENKRUPP : Automotive pressing on with transformation of its powertrain business
PU
09/29THYSSENKRUPP : Morgan Stanley remains Neutral
MD
09/27Economists, business relieved no left alliance after Germany vote
RE
09/23Clean tech in focus as stock market awaits German election
RE
09/23THYSSENKRUPP : World's most advanced forging line in Homburg/Saarland starts production
PU
09/22Soaring gas prices ripple through heavy industry, supply chains
RE
09/22RIAS A/S : Minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting - RIAS A/S
AQ
09/22German government pledges ongoing support for hydrogen build-up
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THYSSENKRUPP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 33 316 M 38 606 M 38 606 M
Net income 2021 -175 M -203 M -203 M
Net cash 2021 3 666 M 4 248 M 4 248 M
P/E ratio 2021 -124x
Yield 2021 0,55%
Capitalization 5 681 M 6 600 M 6 583 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,06x
EV / Sales 2022 0,05x
Nbr of Employees 101 592
Free-Float 61,1%
Chart THYSSENKRUPP AG
Duration : Period :
thyssenkrupp AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THYSSENKRUPP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 9,13 €
Average target price 13,45 €
Spread / Average Target 47,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martina Merz President & Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Keysberg Chief Financial Officer
Siegfried Russwurm Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Remmler Member-Supervisory Board
Friedrich Weber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THYSSENKRUPP AG12.33%6 600
NUCOR CORPORATION87.61%29 308
ARCELORMITTAL36.89%28 283
POSCO21.32%21 037
TATA STEEL LIMITED101.31%20 983
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION55.35%16 982