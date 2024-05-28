



Martin Stillger will resign from his position as Chairman of the Executive Board of thyssenkrupp Materials Services by mutual agreement effective May 31, 2024 and leave thyssenkrupp at his own request. The responsible boards will decide on the successor in the near future.



Dr. Klaus Keysberg, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of thyssenkrupp Materials Services and CFO of thyssenkrupp AG: "We very much regret Martin Stillger's decision and would like to thank him sincerely for his many years of service, his great commitment and his numerous contributions to Materials Services. Martin Stillger has shaped Materials Services in his one and a half decades in various management positions and also made a decisive contribution to the positive overall economic development of the business as Chairman of the Executive Board."



Martin Stillger joined the thyssenkrupp Group in 2008 as Managing Director of the former thyssenkrupp Xervon GmbH and subsequently held CEO functions with increasing responsibility within the Materials Services segment, which he has led since December 2019, initially as Spokesman of the Executive Board and since January 2022 as Chairman of the Executive Board.