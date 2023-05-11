Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Thyssenkrupp AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TKA   DE0007500001

THYSSENKRUPP AG

(TKA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:40:01 2023-05-11 am EDT
6.509 EUR   -2.27%
05:17aThyssenkrupp : Charts Telefonkonferenz 2. Quartal 2022/2023 (nur in englischer Sprache)
PU
04:13aSteel writedowns push Thyssenkrupp into the red
DP
03:41aTHYSSENKRUPP : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thyssenkrupp : Charts Telefonkonferenz 2. Quartal 2022/2023 (nur in englischer Sprache)

05/11/2023 | 05:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q2 2022/23 Results Conference Call

Ticker: TKA (Share) TKAMY (ADR) May 2023 May 2023 | Essen

Recap: Progress along the transformation path of thyssenkrupp

Profitability

3

Scale

1

  • Portfolio clearly structured in 2020, especially with MT segment - transparency on performance and potential for all segments
  • Crystallization point for value uplift (especially nucera)
  • Management focus on specific challenges and opportunities

2 Improve

2

19/20

22/23e

EBIT adjusted [€bn]

(1.8)

Mid-high3-digit €mn

Size

0

FCF before M&A [€bn]

(5.5)

Slightly +ve

Focus

1

3

Value / development plans for all businesses

tk as enabler of green transformation by

Leveraging our technological expertise

Shaping and evolving our businesses

2 thyssenkrupp AG l Conference Call Q2 2022/23

Recap: Financial resilience significantly improved and footprint in green transformation expanded

2

Financial KPIs improved

  • On the back of productivity gains by performance and restructuring initiatives

Rock solid balance sheet by having

  • Turned net debt into net cash of €2.9 bn, also by accretive portfolio actions at Multi Tracks
  • Boosted equity ratio to 39.8%

3

Decarbonisation of SE

progressing, contract for 1st DRI plant signed (capacity of 2.5 mt)

nucera

MoU for capacity

expansion (Unigel);

large contracted

Offer

capacity (>2.5 GWh)

Steel Europe

Demand

Uhde Ammonia | MoU with Adnoc,

UAE, for Ammonia Cracker

Bearings, Uhde

Infra-

structure

3 thyssenkrupp AG l Conference Call Q2 2022/23

"Continue on the path of transformation on the basis of the strategic lines that have been laid down"

PERFORMANCE

All businesses to reach benchmark performance, while achieving their mid-term targets as next step

GREEN TRANSFORMATION

Capture opportunities by leveraging our technological expertise/IP

PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT

Developing and shaping our businesses is more important to us than the ownership structure

ACTIVE OWNER - enhance tk's role/enable segment transformation

  • Evaluate stand-alone options for Steel Europe
  • Focus on an independent solution for Marine Systems
  • Streamline portfolio to de-risk and improve performance - next portfolio actions at Multi Tracks in progress
  • Execute potential IPO for nucera to crystallize value

4 thyssenkrupp AG l Conference Call Q2 2022/23

Performance YTD fully in line with our FY 22/23 targets

Performance highlights - effects from CO2 certificates classified as special item, thus not included in EBIT(DA) adj.1

Q2

H1

Sales

€10.1 bn

(5)% YoY

€19.1 bn

(3)% YoY

EBITDA adj.

€430 mn 4.3%

(58)% YoY

€821 mn 4.3%

(50)% YoY

EBIT adj.

€205 mn 2.0%

(74)% YoY

€373 mn 1.9%

(68)% YoY

FCF bef. M&A

€(216) mn

+€555 mn YoY

€(581) mn

+€1,049 mn YoY

FCF bef. M&A sig. improved as planned -

heading towards our specified target of being slightly +ve

Margin 1. Respective Q1 on a restated basis with CO2-effects in Q1 of €87 mn. CO2-effects in Q2 of €33 mn

5 thyssenkrupp AG l Conference Call Q2 2022/23

Earnings for all businesses in line with forecast - further normalization of material prices offsetting volume expansion in Q2

Disclaimer

ThyssenKrupp AG published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 09:16:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about THYSSENKRUPP AG
05:17aThyssenkrupp : Charts Telefonkonferenz 2. Quartal 2022/2023 (nur in englischer Sprache)
PU
04:13aSteel writedowns push Thyssenkrupp into the red
DP
03:41aTHYSSENKRUPP : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
02:47aTHYSSENKRUPP : Gets a Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
01:17aThyssenkrupp raises cash flow outlook after Q2 loss
RE
01:15aThyssenkrupp : continued its robust business performance in the 2nd quarter
PU
01:15aThyssenkrupp : Interim report 1st half 2022/2023
PU
01:15aThyssenkrupp : Press Release 2nd quarter 2022/2023
PU
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Shares to Edge Up; Focus on U.S. Data, BOE ..
DJ
05/10Salzgitter lowers sales forecast - profit target confirmed
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THYSSENKRUPP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 37 498 M 41 162 M 41 162 M
Net income 2023 345 M 378 M 378 M
Net cash 2023 4 013 M 4 405 M 4 405 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,0x
Yield 2023 2,26%
Capitalization 4 146 M 4 551 M 4 551 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,00x
EV / Sales 2024 0,01x
Nbr of Employees 96 494
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart THYSSENKRUPP AG
Duration : Period :
thyssenkrupp AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THYSSENKRUPP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 6,66 €
Average target price 9,50 €
Spread / Average Target 42,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martina Merz Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Keysberg Chief Financial Officer
Siegfried Russwurm Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Remmler Member-Supervisory Board
Isolde Würz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THYSSENKRUPP AG16.92%4 551
NUCOR CORPORATION4.41%34 672
ARCELORMITTAL0.53%21 840
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.32.37%21 031
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION23.25%19 330
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.-0.18%16 308
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer