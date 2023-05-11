|
Thyssenkrupp : Charts Telefonkonferenz 2. Quartal 2022/2023 (nur in englischer Sprache)
Q2 2022/23 Results Conference Call
Ticker: TKA (Share) TKAMY (ADR) May 2023 May 2023 | Essen
Recap: Progress along the transformation path of thyssenkrupp
2 thyssenkrupp AG l Conference Call Q2 2022/23
Recap: Financial resilience significantly improved and footprint in green transformation expanded
2
Financial KPIs improved
-
On the back of productivity gains by performance and restructuring initiatives
Rock solid balance sheet by having
-
Turned net debt into net cash of €2.9 bn, also by accretive portfolio actions at Multi Tracks
-
Boosted equity ratio to 39.8%
3
Decarbonisation of SE
progressing, contract for 1st DRI plant signed (capacity of 2.5 mt)
nucera
|
|
|
|
|
MoU for capacity
|
|
|
expansion (Unigel);
|
|
|
large contracted
|
|
Offer
|
|
capacity (>2.5 GWh)
|
|
Steel Europe
Demand
Uhde Ammonia | MoU with Adnoc,
UAE, for Ammonia Cracker
Bearings, Uhde
Infra-
structure
3 thyssenkrupp AG l Conference Call Q2 2022/23
"Continue on the path of transformation on the basis of the strategic lines that have been laid down"
PERFORMANCE
All businesses to reach benchmark performance, while achieving their mid-term targets as next step
GREEN TRANSFORMATION
Capture opportunities by leveraging our technological expertise/IP
PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT
Developing and shaping our businesses is more important to us than the ownership structure
ACTIVE OWNER - enhance tk's role/enable segment transformation
-
Evaluate stand-alone options for Steel Europe
-
Focus on an independent solution for Marine Systems
-
Streamline portfolio to de-risk and improve performance - next portfolio actions at Multi Tracks in progress
-
Execute potential IPO for nucera to crystallize value
4 thyssenkrupp AG l Conference Call Q2 2022/23
Performance YTD fully in line with our FY 22/23 targets
Performance highlights - effects from CO2 certificates classified as special item, thus not included in EBIT(DA) adj.1
Sales
€10.1 bn
(5)% YoY
€19.1 bn
(3)% YoY
EBITDA adj.
€430 mn 4.3%
(58)% YoY
€821 mn 4.3%
(50)% YoY
EBIT adj.
€205 mn 2.0%
(74)% YoY
€373 mn 1.9%
(68)% YoY
FCF bef. M&A
€(216) mn
+€555 mn YoY
€(581) mn
+€1,049 mn YoY
FCF bef. M&A sig. improved as planned -
heading towards our specified target of being slightly +ve
Margin 1. Respective Q1 on a restated basis with CO2-effects in Q1 of €87 mn. CO2-effects in Q2 of €33 mn
5 thyssenkrupp AG l Conference Call Q2 2022/23
Earnings for all businesses in line with forecast - further normalization of material prices offsetting volume expansion in Q2
|
