Q3 2022/23 Results Conference Call
Ticker: TKA (Share) TKAMY (ADR)
August 2023 | Essen
Strong foundation to build on to tackle identified challenges
CEO's observations after ~10 weeks at thyssenkrupp
Strengths to build on
World-famous brand
Leading technology positions
Strong ties with long-standing customer base
Highly motivated workforce
Enabler of the green transformation
Solid balance sheet incl. a net cash position
Challenges to tackle
Portfolio complexity
Speed of execution
(Partial) lack of transparency on segment level
Cash generation
Gap to financial targets
Shareholder returns
2 thyssenkrupp AG l Conference Call Q3 2022/23
Our management priorities - holistic concept for tk in progress
Portfolio
Performance
- Continue with portfolio streamlining
- Focus on Steel Europe and Marine Systems
- Speed-upin execution
- Improve performance and generate sustainable positive Free Cash Flow bef. M&A by
- Leveraging strong USPs of the businesses and raising margins to benchmark profitability
- Improving NWC
- Reward shareholders - reliable dividend payment a clear target
Green Transformation
- Execute the "tkH2Steel" strategy of Steel Europe
- Capitalize on leading green technology positions
- Bearings: Mission critical components for wind energy turbines
- nucera: Technology leader in industrial scale hydrogen plants
- Uhde: Experts in ammonia plants for hydrogen economy
- Polysius: Pathfinder for the cement industry to reduce carbon emissions
3 thyssenkrupp AG l Conference Call Q3 2022/23
Highlights Q3: Delivering on management priorities
Portfolio
Performance
Green Transformation
- Successful IPO of nucera completed - one of the largest IPOs in Europe in 2023
- Initial market cap of ~€2.5 bn, total proceeds of €605 mn (t/o €578 mn to tk incl. €52 mn greenshoe)
- tk retains stake of 50.2%
- Q3 financials fully in line with guidance, despite softening macro conditions
- Positive FCF bef. M&A of €347 mn
- FY outlook confirmed - specified for EBIT adj.
- Steel Europe:
- German government's approval for funding of "tkH2Steel" decarbonization project of around €2 bn
- Further MoUs for CO2-reduced steel signed with Mercedes-Benz and BENTELER
- nucera: Next reservation of electrolyzer (green hydrogen) production capacity by a customer in NA
- Uhde: Cooperation with BASF for our proprietary EnviNOx technology (catalytic reduction of N2O/NOx emissions)
4 thyssenkrupp AG l Conference Call Q3 2022/23
Another confirming quarter for our FY 22/23 financial targets
Performance highlight Q3: FCF bef. M&A positive
Q3
9M
Sales
€9.6 bn
(12)% YoY
€28.7 bn
(6)% YoY
EBITDA adj.
€464 mn 4.8%
(51)% YoY
€1,285 mn 4.5%
(50)% YoY
EBIT adj.
€243 mn 2.5%
(66)% YoY
€615 mn 2.1%
(68)% YoY
FCF bef. M&A
€347 mn
+€758 mn YoY
€(234) mn
+€1,807 mn YoY
FCF bef. M&A positive in Q3 -
heading towards our target of being slightly positive
Earnings development of all businesses as expected - materials businesses with ongoing normalization of price levels
Margin
5 thyssenkrupp AG l Conference Call Q3 2022/23
