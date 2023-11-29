On November 29, 2023, the Supervisory Board of thyssenkrupp AG decided to appoint Dr. Volkmar Dinstuhl, Ilse Henne and Dr. Jens Schulte as new members of the Executive Board of thyssenkrupp AG. All appointments are made for three years in accordance with the German Corporate Governance Code.

Dr. Jens Schulte, currently CFO of Schott AG, will succeed Dr. Klaus Keysberg as CFO of thyssenkrupp AG. His wish to leave the company at the end of his current contract has already been announced in early September 2023. The change in office is expected to take place in the second half of the fiscal year.

Dr. Volkmar Dinstuhl, most recently CEO of thyssenkrupp Multi Tracks and responsible for M&A projects, and Ilse Henne, member of the Executive Board of thyssenkrupp Materials Services, will be appointed to the Executive Board of thyssenkrupp AG effective January 1, 2024. In addition to the cross-divisional functions of Strategy, Human Resources and Finance covered by the Executive Board, their appointments will result in a new focus of the Executive Board on operational management concentrating on performance and portfolio development. Accordingly, the new schedule of responsibilities assigns the business segments to the following members of the Executive Board from January 2024: Automotive Technology to Dr. Volkmar Dinstuhl; Decarbon Technologies and Steel Europe to Miguel López; Marine Systems to Oliver Burkhard; Materials Services to Ilse Henne.

Prof. Siegfried Russwurm, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of thyssenkrupp AG: "With the appointment of Jens Schulte as new CFO, we are gaining a finance and M&A expert with a proven track record in both listed and private companies. With Ilse Henne and Volkmar Dinstuhl, we are appointing two members to the Executive Board who have known thyssenkrupp for many years in a variety of roles and who will shape the future of the company with great commitment, stamina, and strategic thinking. Volkmar Dinstuhl played a key role in the successful IPO of thyssenkrupp nucera, while Ilse Henne has an outstanding track record in process digitalization and cybersecurity. I very much looking forward to working with them."

Miguel López, Chairman of the Executive Board of thyssenkrupp AG: "Improving the financial strength of our businesses and the company's ability to pay dividends are key elements of our agenda. In addition, there is further growth potential from the green transformation and the decarbonization of our own businesses. With the expanded Executive Board, we will be able to drive these topics forward with even more strength in the future. One thing is clear: We have a binding timeline for our ambitious goals. We must gear the company towards these goals with our performance program 'APEX', the development of our portfolio and profitable growth - as a management team together with all employees at thyssenkrupp."

Portraits and CVs of the new members of the Executive Board please find in the Downloadkit.