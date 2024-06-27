Investor Dialogue

on Corporate Governance and Sustainability

Ticker: TKA (Share) TKAMY (ADR)

Investor Relations | February 2024

We are committed to realize value for our shareholders

What we build on …

LEADING TECHNOLOGIES,

STRONG TIES WITH LONG-

PRODUCTS AND SERVICES

STANDING CUSTOMER BASE

PERFORMANCE-ORIENTED

STRONG BALANCE SHEET

TRANSFORMATION WITH

WITH NET CASH POSITION2

EXECUTION TRACK RECORD

COMPETENCIES FOR GREEN TRANSFORMATION

  • Strong materials and engineering expertise as well as digital competence
  • H2 electrolysis; efficient process technologies (e.g. ammonia)
  • Mission critical components for advanced mobility, wind energy
  • Strong customer trust on the back of our more than 200 years expertise in engineering and technology
  • Well-knownand diverse customers in NA, EU and CHN which stand for >85 % of our sales1

Full commitment to both

Equity ratio of 36.2%;

performance on benchmark

Net cash of €3.8 bn;

level for each segment and

total liquidity of €7.9 bn

sustainable free cash flow

Dividend payment a clear

Performance program APEX

target

designed to carry us to our

mid term-targets and beyond

Restructuring target to

reduce ~13,000 FTEs in

  • Enabler and profiteer from energy transition/ decarbonization
  • ESG as Executive Board priority and integrated at all businesses
  • Clear SBTi-approved concept to reach climate neutrality by 2050
  • Premium steel, diverse industrial materials, innovative supply chain services

execution and ~90 % already

achieved

Transforming to sustained value creation and crystallization

Investment highlights

Performance-oriented transformation with execution track record

Full commitment to both performance on benchmark level for each segment and sustainable free cash flow

Strong materials and engineering expertise as well as digital competence as base for profitable growth

Enabler and profiteer from energy transition

ESG as Board priority and integrated at all businesses

Dividend payment a clear target

AT

MSDT

SEMX

thyssenkrupp Group structure

FY 22/23: Sales of €37.5 bn, EBIT adj. of €703 mn

ATDT

MX

SEMS

SALES

EBIT

ADJ.

AUTOMOTIVE

TECHNOLOGY

€7.9 bn

€266 mn

One of the leading suppliers (e.g. high-tech components and systems) and engineering partners to the international auto industry

DECARBON

TECHNOLOGIES

€3.4 bn

€29 mn

Leading businesses with key technologies to enable Green Transformation at our customers across industries

MATERIALS

SERVICES

€13.6 bn

€178 mn

One of the world's leading mill-independent materials distributors and service providers with ~250,000 customers

STEEL

EUROPE

€12.4 bn

€319 mn

Largest integrated European steel mill strategically located in the center of Europe with a future leading role in decarbonization of the steel industry

MARINE

SYSTEMS

€1.8 bn

€73 mn

Industry leading Maritime Portfolio

thyssenkrupp pursues a holistic approach to sustainability on Group and Business level and manages Stakeholder expectations actively by transparency, communication and strategic positioning

Society &

Customers & other

Environment/

People/

(potential) Employees

Business Partners

Climate Protection

Climate targets &

Equal opportunities

Employee

CO2 reduction

& diversity

Occupational

Careful use of

Safety & Health

Human rights &

raw materials and energy

fair working conditions

ESG in global

Environment

Sustainability

Social

Green Finance

supply chains

@tk

Sustainable

Supply Chain

Governance

Public Funding

Responsible

Reporting & Ratings

Sustainable

Finance

sourcing of materials

Compliance

Risk

Internal control

management

Good Corporate

Politics,

Governance

Capital &

Legislation & Regulation

Financial Market

We create ESG impact…

Environment

  • Aim to become climate neutral by 2050 at the latest and set ambitious targets for 2030
    • -30%scope 1+2 emissions until 2030
    • -16%scope 3 emissions until 2030

  • Climate targets SBTi-approved

  • Enable our customers' transformation to climate neutrality with
    CCU technologies: e.g. Carbon2Chem®
    CDA technologies: e.g. H2 electrolysis, green ammonia
    CO2 reduced products: e.g. bluemint® steel
  • High-qualitydisclosure of climate and environmental data
    Integrated reporting
    CDP "Climate A list"
    TCFD and SASB reports

Social

  • Occupational safety and health
    • Zero compromise on safety and health
  • Further employee pulse check carried out in 2023
  • Human rights (HR)
    • UN Global Compact signatory
    • International Framework Agreement on global minimum labor standards at tk
    • tk Code of Conduct (CoC)
    • Supplier CoC and risk-based
      due diligence process for suppliers
    • Principles of compliance with HR and environmental due diligence requirements
    • Modern Slavery Statement
  • Diversity
    • Target: 17% women in leadership positions until 2025/26
    • Already achieved: EB 20% / SB 40% women

Governance

  • Corporate Governance
    • Sustainability a Board responsibility
    • Sustainability in SB skill matrix
    • Remuneration linked to ESG targets
    • Fully compliant with German CG Codex
    • Commitment to active shareholder dialogue (e.g. Governance Roadshow)
  • One share = One vote at the AGM
  • State-of-the-artCompliance Management system; responsibility anchored in each group company
  • Data protection and information security
    • Group-widedata protection organization; privacy-by-design approach
    • In-houseCyber Defense Center

Promising growth and value opportunities from multiple transformational trends in our portfolio

For which tk with more than 200 years expertise in engineering and technology is ready to enable and capitalize on

Green Energy and Decarbonization

Advanced Mobility

Digitalization

Electrolysis (tk nucera) Technology leader in industrial scale (GW) plants

    • Alkaline Water Electrolysis
  • Green Ammonia, H2/energy carrier, fertilizer (Uhde)
    Technology leader
    • NH3 plants (up to 5,000 mtpd)
    • NH3 Cracker
  • Green Cement Industry Trans-
    formation/CO2 capture (Polysius) Technology leader
    • Oxyfuel technology
  • Renewable Energy (Rothe Erde) Leading position in bearings for e.g. wind turbines
    • On-/off-shoretechnology
  • CO2 reduced steel (SE) Green steel roadmap defined
    • Started: CO2 reduction measures (e.g. substitution of PCI by H2)
    • 1st DR plant planned for 2027
    • Climate neutrality by 2045 bluemint® Steel since 2021
    • up to 70% lower CO2 intensity
  • Materials Distribution (MX) First mover in
    • supplying CO2 reduced materials
    • CO2 optimized supply chains
  • E-mobility /
    automated driving (AT, SE) Leading positions in
    • Electrical steering
    • Compressor for air condition
    • Rotor shafts
    • Electrical Steel for e-engines
  • Lightweight Solutions (AT, SE) Quality leader in
    • High-strengthsteel for car bodies and safety critical parts
  • Digital Services (MX, AT, Uhde, Polysius)
    State-of-the-art
    • Dig. offerings for resilient supply chain solutions
    • Remote condition monitoring
  • Digital Products (AT) Inhouse software expertise
    • Vehicle Motion Control
      (i.a. EP Steering and Fully Active Damper)

thyssenkrupp Supervisory Board - Priorities and Standards

Priorities

  • Supporting thyssenkrupp in transforming to sustained value creation with a future-proof portfolio
  • Frequent monitoring of reporting and risk management (incl. Internal Control System; Compliance)
  • Capital investment planning

"Advance tk's transformation to a performance-driven and agile organisation with clear accountability at all management positions and with higher speed and quality

in decision making."

Prof. Dr.-Ing.Dr.-Ing. E.h. Siegfried Russwurm Chairman of the Supervisory Board thyssenkrupp AG

Standards

Supervisory Board (Control):

  • Oversees and advises Executive Board
  • Directly involved in decisions on matters of fundamental importance to the company
  • Significant reservations of approval
  • Involvement in discussion and approval of Group strategy
  • Responsible for the remuneration system of the Executive Board

Reports

Advises, Oversees

Appoints, Dismisses

Executive Board (Operative):

  • Develops and executes Group strategy
  • Operates the company within frame set by supervisory board
  • Full operational accountability

