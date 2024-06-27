Investor Dialogue
We are committed to realize value for our shareholders
What we build on …
LEADING TECHNOLOGIES,
STRONG TIES WITH LONG-
PRODUCTS AND SERVICES
STANDING CUSTOMER BASE
PERFORMANCE-ORIENTED
STRONG BALANCE SHEET
TRANSFORMATION WITH
WITH NET CASH POSITION2
EXECUTION TRACK RECORD
COMPETENCIES FOR GREEN TRANSFORMATION
- Strong materials and engineering expertise as well as digital competence
- H2 electrolysis; efficient process technologies (e.g. ammonia)
- Mission critical components for advanced mobility, wind energy
- Strong customer trust on the back of our more than 200 years expertise in engineering and technology
- Well-knownand diverse customers in NA, EU and CHN which stand for >85 % of our sales1
• Full commitment to both
• Equity ratio of 36.2%;
performance on benchmark
Net cash of €3.8 bn;
level for each segment and
total liquidity of €7.9 bn
sustainable free cash flow
• Dividend payment a clear
• Performance program APEX
target
designed to carry us to our
mid term-targets and beyond
• Restructuring target to
reduce ~13,000 FTEs in
- Enabler and profiteer from energy transition/ decarbonization
- ESG as Executive Board priority and integrated at all businesses
- Clear SBTi-approved concept to reach climate neutrality by 2050
- Premium steel, diverse industrial materials, innovative supply chain services
execution and ~90 % already
achieved
Content
Governance: Supervisory Board, Compliance
10-22
Corporate Sustainability
24-31
Additional information
33-51
Transforming to sustained value creation and crystallization
Investment highlights
Performance-oriented transformation with execution track record
Full commitment to both performance on benchmark level for each segment and sustainable free cash flow
Strong materials and engineering expertise as well as digital competence as base for profitable growth
Enabler and profiteer from energy transition
ESG as Board priority and integrated at all businesses
Dividend payment a clear target
Note: From FY 23/24 onwards there is a new group structure in place
AT
MSDT
SEMX
thyssenkrupp Group structure
FY 22/23: Sales of €37.5 bn, EBIT adj. of €703 mn
ATDT
MX
SEMS
SALES
EBIT
ADJ.
AUTOMOTIVE
TECHNOLOGY
€7.9 bn
€266 mn
One of the leading suppliers (e.g. high-tech components and systems) and engineering partners to the international auto industry
DECARBON
TECHNOLOGIES
€3.4 bn
€29 mn
Leading businesses with key technologies to enable Green Transformation at our customers across industries
MATERIALS
SERVICES
€13.6 bn
€178 mn
One of the world's leading mill-independent materials distributors and service providers with ~250,000 customers
STEEL
EUROPE
€12.4 bn
€319 mn
Largest integrated European steel mill strategically located in the center of Europe with a future leading role in decarbonization of the steel industry
MARINE
SYSTEMS
€1.8 bn
€73 mn
Industry leading Maritime Portfolio
thyssenkrupp pursues a holistic approach to sustainability on Group and Business level and manages Stakeholder expectations actively by transparency, communication and strategic positioning
Society &
Customers & other
Environment/
People/
(potential) Employees
Business Partners
Climate Protection
Climate targets &
Equal opportunities
Employee
CO2 reduction
& diversity
Occupational
Careful use of
Safety & Health
Human rights &
raw materials and energy
fair working conditions
ESG in global
Environment
Sustainability
Social
Green Finance
supply chains
@tk
Sustainable
Supply Chain
Governance
Public Funding
Responsible
Reporting & Ratings
Sustainable
Finance
sourcing of materials
Compliance
Risk
Internal control
management
Good Corporate
Politics,
Governance
Capital &
Legislation & Regulation
Financial Market
We create ESG impact…
Environment
- Aim to become climate neutral by 2050 at the latest and set ambitious targets for 2030
- -30%scope 1+2 emissions until 2030
- -16%scope 3 emissions until 2030
➢ Climate targets SBTi-approved
-
Enable our customers' transformation to climate neutrality with
− CCU technologies: e.g. Carbon2Chem®
− CDA technologies: e.g. H2 electrolysis, green ammonia
− CO2 reduced products: e.g. bluemint® steel
- High-qualitydisclosure of climate and environmental data
− Integrated reporting
− CDP "Climate A list"
− TCFD and SASB reports
Social
- Occupational safety and health
- Zero compromise on safety and health
- Further employee pulse check carried out in 2023
- Human rights (HR)
- UN Global Compact signatory
- International Framework Agreement on global minimum labor standards at tk
- tk Code of Conduct (CoC)
-
Supplier CoC and risk-based
due diligence process for suppliers
- Principles of compliance with HR and environmental due diligence requirements
- Modern Slavery Statement
- Diversity
- Target: 17% women in leadership positions until 2025/26
- Already achieved: EB 20% / SB 40% women
Governance
- Corporate Governance
- Sustainability a Board responsibility
- Sustainability in SB skill matrix
- Remuneration linked to ESG targets
- Fully compliant with German CG Codex
- Commitment to active shareholder dialogue (e.g. Governance Roadshow)
- One share = One vote at the AGM
- State-of-the-artCompliance Management system; responsibility anchored in each group company
- Data protection and information security
- Group-widedata protection organization; privacy-by-design approach
- In-houseCyber Defense Center
Promising growth and value opportunities from multiple transformational trends in our portfolio
For which tk with more than 200 years expertise in engineering and technology is ready to enable and capitalize on
Green Energy and Decarbonization
Advanced Mobility
Digitalization
Electrolysis (tk nucera) Technology leader in industrial scale (GW) plants
- Alkaline Water Electrolysis
-
Green Ammonia, H2/energy carrier, fertilizer (Uhde)
Technology leader
- NH3 plants (up to 5,000 mtpd)
- NH3 Cracker
- Green Cement Industry Trans-
formation/CO2 capture (Polysius) Technology leader
- Oxyfuel technology
- Renewable Energy (Rothe Erde) Leading position in bearings for e.g. wind turbines
- On-/off-shoretechnology
- CO2 reduced steel (SE) Green steel roadmap defined
- Started: CO2 reduction measures (e.g. substitution of PCI by H2)
- 1st DR plant planned for 2027
- Climate neutrality by 2045 bluemint® Steel since 2021
- up to 70% lower CO2 intensity
- Materials Distribution (MX) First mover in
- supplying CO2 reduced materials
- CO2 optimized supply chains
- E-mobility /
automated driving (AT, SE) Leading positions in
- Electrical steering
- Compressor for air condition
- Rotor shafts
- Electrical Steel for e-engines
- Lightweight Solutions (AT, SE) Quality leader in
- High-strengthsteel for car bodies and safety critical parts
- Digital Services (MX, AT, Uhde, Polysius)
State-of-the-art
- Dig. offerings for resilient supply chain solutions
- Remote condition monitoring
- Digital Products (AT) Inhouse software expertise
-
Vehicle Motion Control
(i.a. EP Steering and Fully Active Damper)
- Vehicle Motion Control
Content
Governance: Supervisory Board, Compliance
10-22
Corporate Sustainability
24-31
Additional information
33-51
thyssenkrupp Supervisory Board - Priorities and Standards
Priorities
- Supporting thyssenkrupp in transforming to sustained value creation with a future-proof portfolio
- Frequent monitoring of reporting and risk management (incl. Internal Control System; Compliance)
- Capital investment planning
"Advance tk's transformation to a performance-driven and agile organisation with clear accountability at all management positions and with higher speed and quality
in decision making."
Prof. Dr.-Ing.Dr.-Ing. E.h. Siegfried Russwurm Chairman of the Supervisory Board thyssenkrupp AG
Standards
Supervisory Board (Control):
- Oversees and advises Executive Board
- Directly involved in decisions on matters of fundamental importance to the company
- Significant reservations of approval
- Involvement in discussion and approval of Group strategy
- Responsible for the remuneration system of the Executive Board
Reports
Advises, Oversees
Appoints, Dismisses
Executive Board (Operative):
- Develops and executes Group strategy
- Operates the company within frame set by supervisory board
- Full operational accountability
