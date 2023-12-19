FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - The shares of Thyssenkrupp Nucera gained considerable momentum on Tuesday. The shares of the electrolysis specialist climbed by almost 12 percent to 18.62 euros. They thus reached their highest level since the beginning of October at the 100-day line.

Following the business figures and the outlook from the previous day, several experts rowed back their price targets somewhat. However, they continue to signal immense upside potential, in some cases well above the record high of EUR 25.28 reached in July.

In the coming years, the Dortmund-based company intends to benefit greatly from the growing global demand for climate-neutral hydrogen. This is in line with a recent report in the "Handelsblatt", according to which Germany and six other European countries have pledged to ban all power plants with CO2 emissions from their power grids by 2035./ag/mis