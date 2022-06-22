Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Thyssenkrupp AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TKA   DE0007500001

THYSSENKRUPP AG

(TKA)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:58 2022-06-22 am EDT
6.345 EUR   -9.62%
Thyssenkrupp, Tata lose fight against EU veto of joint venture
RE
01:41aSwiss Steel to Supply Green Steel to thyssenkrupp Aerospace From 2023
MT
THYSSENKRUPP : Präsentation zum 1. Halbjahr, 10. Juni 2022
PU
Thyssenkrupp, Tata lose fight against EU veto of joint venture

06/22/2022 | 05:31am EDT
BRUSSELS, June 22 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel lost their fight on Wednesday against a European Union antitrust veto of their proposed landmark joint venture three years ago, after Europe's second-highest court rejected their arguments.

The companies had sought to tackle over-capacity and other challenges in the steel industry via the joint venture but the European Commission said the deal could result in price hikes.

The EU competition enforcer in its 2019 decision said the companies had not offered sufficient remedies to address such concerns, forcing it to block the deal and the companies to challenge the finding at the Luxembourg-based General Court.

"In today's judgment, the General Court rejects all the arguments raised by the undertaking and upholds the Commission’s decision," the Court said.

The parties can appeal on matters of law to the Court of Justice of the European Union, Europe's top court.

The case is T-584/19. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TATA STEEL LIMITED 2.68% 884.25 End-of-day quote.-20.45%
THYSSENKRUPP AG -9.74% 6.338 Delayed Quote.-27.51%
Financials
Sales 2022 39 269 M 41 449 M 41 449 M
Net income 2022 1 320 M 1 393 M 1 393 M
Net cash 2022 3 650 M 3 852 M 3 852 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,27x
Yield 2022 1,91%
Capitalization 4 370 M 4 613 M 4 613 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,02x
EV / Sales 2023 0,01x
Nbr of Employees 97 542
Free-Float 71,2%
Managers and Directors
Martina Merz President & Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Keysberg Chief Financial Officer
Siegfried Russwurm Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Remmler Member-Supervisory Board
Friedrich Weber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THYSSENKRUPP AG-27.51%4 613
NUCOR-1.66%29 868
ARCELORMITTAL-11.88%22 103
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.-8.74%14 640
TATA STEEL LIMITED-20.45%13 851
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.13.95%13 346