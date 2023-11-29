Nov 29 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp on Wednesday said it would appoint Dr Jens Schulte as its new finance chief, marking the conglomerate's latest move in its accelerated turnaround since CEO Miguel Lopez took over in June.

Schulte, currently CFO of glass manufacturer Schott AG, will succeed Klaus Keysberg, who decided not to seek an extension after his contract runs out on July 31, 2024. Keysberg has served as Thyssenkrupp's CFO since April 2020.

Since taking office, Lopez, a former manager at Siemens Gamesa and Siemens, has taken several steps to speed up Thyssenkrupp's restructuring, including listing its hydrogen division and launching a performance programme. (Reporting by Christopher Steitz, Editing by Victoria Waldersee)