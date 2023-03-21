Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Thyssenkrupp AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TKA   DE0007500001

THYSSENKRUPP AG

(TKA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:54:46 2023-03-21 am EDT
6.510 EUR   +3.43%
03:16aThyssenkrupp at odds over steel business, CVC interested -Handelsblatt
RE
03/14Priority For Electric Mobility : thyssenkrupp builds a new annealing and isolating line at the Bochum site
PU
03/13U.S., Britain and Australia push submarine pact forward
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thyssenkrupp at odds over steel business, CVC interested -Handelsblatt

03/21/2023 | 03:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ThyssenKrupp AG annual results news conference in Essen

BERLIN (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp's supervisory board is at odds over the right strategy for its steel business, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday, citing company sources.

CEO Martina Merz wants to present plans for the group to separate its steel division at a special supervisory board meeting on March 31, but some on the management team and trade union IG Metall want to keep it and declare the unit the group's core business, Handelsblatt said.

Merz, with the help of mandated investment bank Goldman Sachs, has attracted the interest of the financial investor CVC Capital Partners, Handelsblatt added.

CVC Capital Partners wants to offer just one euro for the steel division, several people familiar with the transaction told the paper.

CVC would make investment commitments and assume pension liabilities worth billions.

Thyssenkrupp is also hoping for an offer from Brazil's CSN, the newspaper added. The project is still in its early stages, however, and an audit has not yet taken place.

There was no comment immediately available from Thyssenkrupp when contacted by Reuters.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.07% 5.6082 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
THYSSENKRUPP AG 0.58% 6.294 Delayed Quote.10.50%
All news about THYSSENKRUPP AG
03:16aThyssenkrupp at odds over steel business, CVC interested -Handelsblatt
RE
03/14Priority For Electric Mobility : thyssenkrupp builds a new annealing and isolating line at..
PU
03/13U.S., Britain and Australia push submarine pact forward
DP
03/13U.S., Britain and Australia present timetable for submarine pact
DP
03/13Thyssenkrupp : Unigel and thyssenkrupp nucera sign Memorandum of Understanding to increase..
PU
03/12ThyssenKrupp and Brazilian company: Deal for green hy..
DP
03/09Exclusive-Hydrogen firm Thyssenkrupp Nucera says IRA spurring U.S. interest
RE
03/07Oracle Power signs green hydrogen project accord with Chinese partner
AN
03/04NATO commander-in-chief: scale of Ukraine war unbelievable
DP
03/01Hydrogen instead of coal: thyssenkrupp to produce 'green' steel
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THYSSENKRUPP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 36 793 M 39 414 M 39 414 M
Net income 2023 407 M 436 M 436 M
Net cash 2023 3 214 M 3 443 M 3 443 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,61x
Yield 2023 2,38%
Capitalization 3 918 M 4 197 M 4 197 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,02x
EV / Sales 2024 0,02x
Nbr of Employees 96 494
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart THYSSENKRUPP AG
Duration : Period :
thyssenkrupp AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THYSSENKRUPP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 6,29 €
Average target price 9,21 €
Spread / Average Target 46,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martina Merz Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Keysberg Chief Financial Officer
Siegfried Russwurm Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Remmler Member-Supervisory Board
Isolde Würz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THYSSENKRUPP AG10.50%4 197
NUCOR CORPORATION12.18%36 308
ARCELORMITTAL2.75%21 462
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION28.99%20 911
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.15.37%18 653
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.10.20%17 829