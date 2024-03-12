ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - Thyssenkrupp CEO Miguel López has described the merger of Krupp and Thyssen 25 years ago as one of the most important mergers in German economic history. "The result is a globally recognized brand that stands for high technological competence and innovation," López told Deutsche Presse-Agentur.

The company has changed and helped shape change. "That's exactly what we're doing again now," said the manager. "With the climate-neutral transformation of global industry, we are aligning the company to climate-friendly technologies and making thyssenkrupp a pioneer of the green transformation." The industrial group merged from the traditional companies was entered in the commercial register on March 17, 1999 under the name Thyssen Krupp AG.

The Chairman of the Group Works Council, Tekin Nasikkol, emphasized the role of the employees in the merger. The initially planned hostile takeover by Krupp had led to great anxiety and uncertainty among employees, explained Nasikkol. "Our industrial action and our solidarity paved the way for a friendly merger."

It was possible to counteract the fear of a break-up. "The role of co-determination was crucial for the success of the merger and for the integration of employees from two companies with a long tradition." Industrial history was written with the merger. "We must now once again ensure that Thyssenkrupp remains an important company in Germany in the future."/tob/DP/zb