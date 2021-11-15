Thyssenkrupp considers listing hydrogen business in first quarter - Bloomberg

The business, Uhde Clorine Engineers (TKUCE), could be valued at 5 billion euros ($5.7 billion), the sources said, outstripping a Credit Suisse analyst's valuation of the company in May at around 2.8 billion euros.

Thyssenkrupp declined to comment.

A 66-34 joint venture of Thyssenkrupp and Italy's De Nora, Thyssenkrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers (TKUCE) is the world's largest supplier of chlor-alkali membrane technologies used to produce hydrogen.

