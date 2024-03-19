Thyssenkrupp: discussions with Carlyle on shipbuilding division

Thyssenkrupp confirmed on Tuesday that it is in talks with the American investment fund Carlyle, which is considering making a partial offer for its shipbuilding subsidiary.



The German conglomerate said it had initiated a due diligence procedure (access to the company's accounts) with the fund, while specifying that it was continuing talks with the German state concerning the latter's stake in the subsidiary.



thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, which manufactures submarines and naval vessels, has been the subject of speculation about its future since last year.



In a press release, thyssenkrupp believes that the sale of its subsidiary could be a good start to a national or European consolidation drive.



The division currently employs 7,800 people.



The thyssenkrupp share price is down 0.6% on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange today, after having reacted positively the previous day (+3.7%) to reports of a possible offer from Carlyle.



